WNYT
Qualcomm, Altice fall; Booking Holdings, Crocs rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Qualcomm Inc., down $8.62 to $103.88. The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down $8.30 to $51.96. The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm trimmed its financial forecasts...
WNYT
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $4.44 to $92.61 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $3.90 to $98.57 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.73 a gallon. December heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.91 a gallon. December natural gas rose 42 cents to $6.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.
WNYT
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 11/3/2022
Stocks slipped on Wall Street and Treasury yields again rose to multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow also fell. Technology stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market.
WNYT
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation.
