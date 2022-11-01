Mom Breaks Down the Things She Does That She Hates as a Mama and We Feel Seen

We’re so guilty of this stuff too!

This is a safe space if you need to admit it: Not all parts of motherhood are lovely. No matter how much you love your children, you aren't going to love 100% of the duties that come with being a mom... even though a certain amount of guilt does come with saying that kind of thing out loud. It's normal to love some parts and even dread others.

Being a mom can also lead to some pretty bad habits that we know we shouldn't do, but it can be hard to defeat these kinds of behaviors. If this is all sounding too familiar to you, there's a good chance this TikTok is going to make you feel just as seen as we do.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Captioned "things I do as a mom that I hate," some of the items on this list are hitting a little too close to home. Among them? Using solo grocery trips as a form of self care, asking to do things like take a shower instead of just doing them, and staying up too late because it's the only time she has to herself and regretting it when she's tired the next morning.

Yep, this all rings a bell...

And it's not just us, either, because so many moms have commented that they feel the same way. After all, this video is going viral for a reason!

"I do all three, the last one I'm doing right now 1:28am, I'll regret it tomorrow," one mom commented.

Another has broken the cycle, but it wasn't easy. She wrote, "The ANXIETY when I started showering without asking and leaving them home without guilt."

That's part of the reason why these habits become habits, but as moms, we do deserve more. Just one step at a time, mama. Next shower, don't ask, just go — you'll feel like such a rebel!