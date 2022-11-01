ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Makes Hysterical and Valid Point About Play Kitchens

By Nicole Pomarico
He ain’t wrong.

If you are a parent of at least one child of toddler age or older, there's a very good chance you have a play kitchen in your house. Though they can sometimes be pricy, they're a pretty solid purchase as far as toys go. They offer hours (and honestly, years) of imaginative play for the kiddos, even if they don't exactly match with the vibe of your home's decor.

But there's one big downside that most of us didn't think of before buying a play kitchen for our kids to use, and one dad is illustrating that perfectly — and hilariously — on TikTok. As much as we love seeing our kids get use out of them, he does have a point here.

In the video, the dad is cleaning up all of the toy food from the floor, looking exhausted — yep, we've been this parent before! "When you thought it would be a good idea to gift your kid a play kitchen, but now you clean two kitchens," he wrote.

This is so true, even though we never thought of it that way. We have to clean our own, real kitchen and their kitchen with all the tiny food and accessories that come with it? No fair!

But then again, that's true of so many toys, and we definitely aren't the only parents out there who feel this deeply, according to the comments.

"Me & the Barbie Dream House! Now why am I cleaning two houses?" one mom wrote.

Another parent added, "Those pieces of fruit multiply and end up everywhere — under the beds, in closets, on the real kitchen floor, in the car, outside…"

Sigh. The good news is that our kids will be big enough to clean up their own toys soon. The bad news is that we will then have to actually get them to do it...

