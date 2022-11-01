Read full article on original website
WNYT
New Saratoga County brewery also offers wood-fired pizza
There’s a new brewery in Saratoga County and it’s serving up locally made brews and wood-fired pizza. The Speckled Pig Brewing Company recently opened its doors in Ballston Spa. Co-owner Larry Heid says his team did a lot of research to figure out what type of brewery to...
WNYT
Albany building demolished after large piece falls
Work was underway Friday to demolish a building on North Pearl Street in Albany. The building is at 222 North Pearl, between Wilson Street and Livingston Avenue. That’s the site of a former police precinct. People living near the area told NewsChannel 13 they were not aware of what...
WNYT
Cohoes landlords claim business owner trashed property upon eviction
Police are trying to figure out if the owner of Cafe Monocle in Cohoes trashed the rented building before shutting down. The landlords of the building, Luke and Terri Gladue, say Kelsey Knutsen owed $10,000 in rent. The Gladues say Knutsen was a bad tenant from the start. They say...
WNYT
Tonko, Joy discuss issues in NY-20
Following re-districting earlier this year, NY-20 includes parts of Saratoga, Rensselaer, Albany and Schenectady counties. It previously included all of Albany and Schenectady counties – and portions of Montgomery, Rensselaer and Saratoga counties. Longtime incumbent Democrat Paul Tonko is up against Republican Liz Joy. Tonko is serving his seventh...
WNYT
Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire
A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
WNYT
Two people hospitalized after Schenectady crash
A crash in Schenectady early Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. Schenectady police got the call for the accident a little before 2 a.m. They say a person driving southbound on Broadway hit a support structure under the I-890 overpass. One of the two people in the car...
WNYT
Albany police investigate bank robbery
The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue in Albany was robbed Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m., say police. They say the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. He got away with an undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information can call Albany police.
WNYT
Old Huck Finn’s Warehouse reopens as reimagined store
Huck Finn Home Design & Style is officially open for business in Albany. Previously Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the new store features home furnishings, rugs, mattresses and accessories. There are now also in-store kiosks to help with shopping. The store is located at the new Slip 12 at 25 Erie...
WNYT
South Glens Falls man accused of robbing pharmacy at knifepoint
A South Glens Falls man is accused of robbing a pharmacy, armed with a knife. Eric Mcintosh, 23, robbed the Rite Aid store on Route 50 in the town of Wilton last year, say investigators. The medication was worth more than $3,000, according to investigators.
WNYT
Berkshire County house fire under investigation
The cause of a large house fire in the Berkshires is under investigation. It broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the town of Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports the home on Greenwater Drive was under construction. The fire...
WNYT
Albany man accused of calling in fake emergency to draw cops away from assault
An Albany man is accused of faking a shots fired incident to draw police away from the scene where he assaulted a woman. Bilal Turner grabbed a woman by the throat and choked her, say police. Turner was gone when officers arrived, but police say he then called police to...
WNYT
Convicted murderer pleads guilty to Saratoga County arson
A man who already pleaded guilty to murder has now admitted to arson. Anthony Paradise was in Saratoga County Court Wednesday, to be arraigned on a 2017 arson at a Curtis Lumber in Ballston. Paradise was previously convicted of robbing the Adirondack Trust Bank on Broadway in Saratoga Springs in...
WNYT
30 people become new US citizens at East Greenbush ceremony
Thirty people became United States citizens in East Greenbush on Friday. They took the Oath of Allegiance in front of a judge at Columbia High School. The new citizens come from 22 different countries – including India, Jamaica, Syria and the Philippines. Columbia High School government classes attended the...
WNYT
Troy man gets maximum sentence for DWI with child in car
A Troy man got the maximum sentence for driving while drug impaired with a 6-year old child in the car. Troy Cassell Jr. was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to 1 1/3 to four years in state prison for violating what’s known as Leandra’s Law. A jury convicted...
WNYT
State Police sergeant from Catskill laid to rest after 9/11-related death
A police sergeant from the Capital Region was laid to rest on Thursday. Sgt. Ivan Morales, 42, was from Catskill. He died last Friday from an illness related to his assignment on 9/11. His funeral was at the Community Life Church in Catskill. Morales began his career with the NYPD...
WNYT
Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT
A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
WNYT
Troy motorcyclist dies after being hit by car in Columbia County
A Troy motorcyclist has died after being hit by a car. State police say Craig McNulty, 59, was hit on the Taconic Parkway near Post Hill Road just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. McNulty was pronounced dead at Columbia Memorial Hospital. The driver of the car – which belongs to the...
WNYT
Ravena woman successfully fights fears to pursue dreams
Nicole Dorr of Ravena received an award for her work ethic. A supervisor had some very kind things to say about her. It may not seem like a big deal, but you have no idea how far she’s come. Dorr has anxiety and a learning disorder, which stopped her...
WNYT
South Colonie teacher pleads guilty to placing hidden camera in faculty bathroom
A South Colonie School District teacher is admitting to putting a camera in the faculty bathroom. Patrick Morgan, 58, was arrested by state police on 11 charges of unlawful surveillance back in February. He pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful surveillance charges. He hid a camera disguised as a cell phone...
