NASDAQ

Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock

Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ

Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
NASDAQ

Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever

During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
CNET

CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
NASDAQ

3 Dow Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in November

This has been one of the toughest years for the investing community in a long time. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has shed as much as 38% from its all-time high, which was set less than a year ago.
NASDAQ

Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
@growwithco

How to Support Your Employees (and Yourself) on the Road to Retirement

Providing a retirement savings plan can help you and your employees build a secure financial future while helping you retain top talent. Offering a retirement savings plan is one of the most important steps you can take toward helping your employees (and yourself) achieve your financial goals. However, many small...
NASDAQ

3 Things in November That Could Extend the Stock Market Rally

Stocks ripped higher in October after investors shook off a bad inflation report and got more hopeful that the Federal Reserve would soon pivot from its hawkish policy that has sent stocks lower all year long. However, if there is anything investors have become accustomed to lately, it's market volatility....
NASDAQ

5 Top Ranked Cheap Stocks

(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks. (5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. Welcome to Episode #304 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. There...
TheStreet

More Investors Looking at HSAs as a Way to Save for Retirement

U.S. companies have come to embrace health savings as a benefit for employees in recent years. Many businesses increasingly see HSA’s as plan developers intended -- as a healthcare spending vehicle that allows users to save for healthcare expenditures on a tax-advantaged basis. That premise sounded so good that...

