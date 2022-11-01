ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Armando Cruz sentenced to life in prison in murder of Patricia Alatorre

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcK6Q_0iudwlHL00

Armando Cruz, the 26-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the murder of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Cruz was charged with murder, rape, kidnapping, and other charges.

According to court documents, Alatorre snuck out of her home on July 1, 2020. A neighbor's ring camera captured Alatorre leaving and it showed a white Ford pickup truck in the neighborhood that was later found in Inglewood registered to Cruz.

During interviews with police Cruz admitted to communicating with Alatorre through Instagram and exchanging private photos. He also admitted to meeting her on two different occasions and according to court documents he intended to kill her.

Cruz pleaded guilty to murder, rape, kidnapping, and other charges in the death of Alatorre as part of plea deal. As part of the deal, Cruz will avoid the death penalty in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Documents revealed a lot of information about how Alatorre communicated with her suspected killer, the kind of communication they had prior to her death, and the tragic way she lost her life.

Documents state Cruz convinced Alatorre to meet with him to engage in explicit acts on two occasions despite knowing she was only 13. He drove from Los Angeles to Bakersfield to meet her. On the second encounter, Cruz drove her around the block as she screamed, telling him she didn't want to go with him.

It was about this time that documents state she was raped. She tried to get up and physically struggled with Cruz and that's when he allegedly strangled her and tied her up with duct tape. He then took her body with him but the details following are too graphic to release.

READ MORE:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...
The Independent

Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse

Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

New Mexico Child Abuser Who Dismembered a 10-Year-Old Girl Slain on Her Birthday Is Sentenced to Prison

A 38-year-old man in New Mexico will spend several decades behind bars for his role in the killing and dismemberment of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter six years ago. Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos on Thursday handed down the maximum sentence of 37.5 years to Fabian Elias Gonzales, who was convicted on one count each of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and conspiracy, as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence in the 2016 slaying of young Victoria Martens, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Sentences Woman to More Than a Century Behind Bars for Poisoning a Man’s Oatmeal and Strangling Him with His Favorite Tie

An Indiana woman convicted of poisoning a man’s oatmeal and strangling him to death with his favorite tie was sentenced to spend more than a century in prison. Judge Michael A. Casati sentenced Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, to 115 years total in state prison on Friday morning in Hamilton County. Court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Littlefield was sentenced to 60 years for murder, 35 years for conspiracy to commit murder resulting in death, and 20 years for conspiracy to commit murder but not resulting in death for the attempted poisonings.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
truecrimedaily

Okla. man executed 20 years after snapping 9-month-old daughter’s spine in half, killing her

MCALESTER, Okla. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man on death row convicted of killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002 was executed this week by lethal injection. On Thursday, Oct. 20, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said Benjamin Cole was executed at around 10:22 a.m. with "zero complications," nearly 20 years after the death of his daughter, Brianna Cole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Placerville Halloween attackers sentenced to prison

PLACERVILLE — Two women have been sentenced to prison for their violent and "shocking" attack on two people on Main Street in Placerville last year.Placerville police say that on Halloween night 2021, Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand, both 22, were walking down Main Street with a knife and hatchet hitting windows of businesses, knocking over signs, and smearing fake blood on property. Police say two bystanders, a man, and a woman, then asked them to stop and the suspects allegedly attacked them.The man received cuts to his hand, according to police, and the woman received cuts to her face. According to a GoFundMe page set up for her.Court records detail the attack on the woman with a hatchet that caused an injury that "put out an eye or significantly render it useless…"Their sentences were handed down on October 7.  Economou pleaded guilty to four counts of mayhem and Bertrand pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.  Economou will spend four years in prison, while Bertrand will serve two years behind bars. Each one of Bertrand's sentences carries a two-year sentence, but both will be served concurrently. 
PLACERVILLE, CA
Upworthy

Man who spent 35 years in prison walks free after using 'MythBusters' to prove his innocence

Wrongful incarceration poses a number of challenges in the United States. According to statistics, 4% to 6% of people imprisoned are actually innocent and a large proportion of these people belong to marginalized sections of society. Poor police work, abusive interrogations or a lack of technology to adequately examine the evidence frequently result in the conviction of innocent persons. While DNA evidence is normally what's used to prove someone's innocence, it was the TV show "MythBusters" that recently helped reverse the conviction of someone.
truecrimedaily

Father sentenced for killing girlfriend in front of children after she asked him to buy milk

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old father was recently sentenced to 17 years to life in prison after fatally stabbing his girlfriend in 2020 in front of their children. In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2020, Dayton Police Department officers responded to a home on North Smithville Road to a report of a stabbing, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said in a news release. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found the victim, Amber Smith, 25, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
DAYTON, OH
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy