ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

League of Dreams to host 9th annual Autism on the Run 2K and 5K event

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYXp7_0iudwjVt00

The League of Dreams will host its 9th annual Autism on the Run 2K and 5K walk and run event on Saturday, November 12th. This will be the first run to take place in person since the pandemic.

The goal of Autism on the Run is to raise community awareness of autism and other disabilities. While participants can run or walk solo, the League of Dreams encourages runners to form groups or teams and run together.

The run will start at 10 a.m. and take place at the Park at Riverwalk. Following the run will be a vendor fair featuring various community organizations and League of Dreams partners, food, and merchandise, as well as a raffle.

Registration for the event is $40 per person and free for children five and under. Registration includes an Autism on the Run shirt, a participation medal, and a swag bag from the League of Dreams. To register, visit Autism on the Run's Active event webpage .

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

49th Annual Christmas Parade and upcoming events

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Superintendent of Recreation & Community Service, Jasmine LoBasso, spoke about upcoming events that anyone in Bakersfield can attend. The Recreation and Park District is asking for local businesses to bring the Christmas spirit for the "49th Annual Christmas Parade" and apply to have a float in the parade.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

4th annual Mega Adoption event to feature 75 adoptable pets

More than 40 local organizations will be coming together to host the fourth annual “Mega Adoption” event on Sunday, Nov. 6. Admission is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stramler Park in Bakersfield. The first ‘Mega Adoption’ event in 2017 found 100 animals their forever homes. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Historic Union Cemetery hosts Dia de los Muertos ceremony

Francisco Parraguirre Huerta dressed as "special guest" Catrina Divina and led the Dia de Los Muertos event Wednesday at Historic Union Cemetery. Visitors to Bakersfield's 150-year-old graveyard were greeted with performances on stage and enjoyed traditional displays throughout the grounds, as part of a ceremony to recognize the Mexican holiday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Veterans Parade honors 105-year-old World War II veteran

DELANO — Dominic Logrecco, a 105-year-old World War II veteran, will be the grand marshal and near the front of Delano’s first-ever Veterans Parade on Saturday. Let’s be present on the parade route from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue on Main Street or 8th to 13th on Jefferson Street to give him a big round of applause!
DELANO, CA
KGET

KCHCC announces return of Dia de Los Muertos Celebration

President and CEO, Jay Tamsi, with Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, joined 17 News at Noon to announce the return of the Dia de Los Muertos Celebration at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Saturday Nov. 6. The Dia de Los Muertos event returns after a three year hiatus. The event will feature live music, […]
KGET

Delano hosts inaugural Veterans Day Parade

Member of the Delano Hometown Heroes Parade committee, Sally Medrano, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the first Veterans Day Parade in Delano history. Veteran’s day is a federal holiday celebrating honoring veterans of the armed forces and those killed in the country’s wars. The observance originated in 1919, on the first anniversary […]
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy