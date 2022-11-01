The wild life of Ksenia Sobchak, Putin's rumored god-daughter and former presidential candidate who dramatically fled Russia

Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak attends a news conference in Moscow. Thomson Reuters

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV host, actress, socialite, former presidential candidate, and the rumored god-daughter of President Vladimir Putin, has fled Russia for Lithuania.

Sobchak, whose father Anatoly Sobchak was the first elected mayor of St. Petersburg, is a nationally recognized figure in the country and was at one time known to the West as "Russia's Paris Hilton."

Her family ties with Putin go back to before she was born, when her father helped him enter national politics. And when she transformed herself from glamorous socialite and TV star to progressive politician, Putin made no attempt to stop her.

"She has always got away with stuff, and it's always been understood that Putin's presidential administration made sure she didn't get into too much trouble," Dr Jade McGlynn, a Russia-focused researcher at the University of Oxford told Insider.

But that may all have changed. Here's how Sobchak went from pop culture darling, to liberal opposition figure, to fleeing Putin's Russia.

Ksenia Anatolyevna Sobchak was born into a renowned Russian political family on November 5, 1981.

Source: New York Times

Her parents were Anatoly Sobchak and Lyudmila Narusova, both respected liberal St. Petersburg politicians. Ironically, despite his political leanings, her father was Putin's mentor, and helped him get his start in national politics.

St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchack (L) and a young Vladimir Putin (R) Dmitry Lovetsky/AP

Source: The New York Times

In 1997, when she was a teen, Sobchak's father faced arrest. Putin, believing the charges to be fabricated, arranged for him to escape Russia — at considerable risk to himself.

Vladimir Putin (second left), then-advisor to Anatoly Sobchak (R) with then-Prince Charles on May 17, 1994 Hector Mata/AFP via Getty Images

Source: "Putin's People," Catherine Belton

Putin attended Sobchak's baptism, and she is both rumored and reported to be his god-daughter. McGlynn noted to Insider that it's hard to put a source on this, but it wouldn't be surprising as "it's a cultural thing that is quite standard" if you have ties to a powerful person.

Putin with Ksenia Sobchak's mother, then-senator Lyudmila Narusova in Sochi, Russia in September 2006. Konstantin Zavrazhin/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Source: Politico, DW

As a young girl, Sobchak had art lessons at the Hermitage Museum art school and ballet classes as the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg.

Kseniya Sobchak attends the Dior A/W 2013-2014 show at Red Square in July 2013 in Moscow, Russia. Victor Boyko/GettyImages for Dior

Source: RIA Novosti

Sobchak studied at a variety of schools, including St. Petersburg State University and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, where she also received a master's degree in politics. During her studies, her father Anatoly passed away in 2000.

Ksenia Sobchak (far R) grieves with her family and Putin at Sobchak's funeral. Misha Japaridze/AP

Source: RIA Novosti

She embarked on a career in acting and television soon after finishing her masters, and starred in her first film in 2004, "Thieves and Prostitutes."

Sobchak with Putin. Sputnik Pool via AP

Source: IMDb

Her entertainment career was meteoric, with Sobchak hosting numerous reality TV shows, movies and talk shows.

Sobchak (R) with Russian celebrities Tina Kandelaki and Lera as they hosted an international song contest in Latvia in 2009. Ints Kalnins/Latvia Entertainment via Reuters

She also began hosting a variety of popular Russian reality TV shows, including one called Dom-2, which she hosted from 2004 until 2012.

Sobchak in 2007. Pascal Le Segretain/AP

Source: The Moscow Times

During her years building her presence on television, Sobchak's star kept rising. So too did her political inclinations — she began attending rallies in the late 2000s in response to fraud allegations in parliament.

Ksenia Sobchak at a demonstration in 2011. Misha Japaridze/AP

Source: The Associated Press

"I'm Ksenia Sobchak, and I've got something to lose. But I'm here," she said at one rally. Putin would keep his grip on power for the next decade, but at this time, it was easier than it is today to express dissident opinions in Russia.

Ksenia Sobchak talks to the media after leaving a building of the Russian Investigative Committee in Moscow. Thomson Reuters

Source: The Associated Press

Around this time, Sobchak also began dating prominent anti-Putin activist Ilya Yashin.

Sobchak with Ilya Yashin. Yevgeny Polonsky/AP

Source: The New York Times

In 2012, Sobchak sold T-shirts that showed her looking like the Virgin Mary, with the slogan "Style Icon" — a symbol popular with opposition activists. She denied she was attempting to portray herself as being the Virgin Mary.

T-shirts with portraits of Sobchak on display in a shop in Moscow in September 2012. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo

Source: The Associated Press.

In 2012, Sobchak launched a new talk show on MTV Russia that covered social and political topics. She interviewed prominent opposition figures on the first episode and had intended to interview Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny next. But before she could, the show was abruptly canceled, due to what MTV Russia called a "lack of interest."

Sobchak with anti-Putin leader Navalny. Yevgeny Poloinsky/AP

Source: RIA.ru, Euronews

In October 2017, Sobchak officially declared her candidacy for president in the 2018 race. After Navalny was banned from participating in the elections in December, Sobchak became one of the main opposition candidates challenging Putin.

Sobchak delivers a speech during a demonstration of several thousand Russians for fair elections in Moscow on March 10, 2012. Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Sources: Business Insider, The Washington Post

Sobchak reportedly personally told Putin that she was running against him. Analysts have argued that her family's closeness to Putin has allowed her to get away with a lot more politically than others in the opposition camp.

A billboard advertising Ksenia Sobchak's 2018 presidential campaign, in a street in St. Petersburg. Anton Vaganov/Reuters

Source: Vedomosti.ru

One of her most notable stances during the campaign was saying that Crimea — which Putin had annexed in 2014 — is Ukrainian territory.

Sobchak speaks to the media prior to Putin's annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, in December 2017. Vladimir Kondrashov/AP Photo

Source: UNIAN

In February 2018, Sobchak visited Washington, D.C. and spoke with reporters about the upcoming Russian election. She went on to attend the National Prayer Breakfast with Trump on February 8.

Sobchak in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee

Source: Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Europe

But it was clear Putin was unassailable. During one meeting with an advisor in London, she said: "The chances of winning are quite minimal right now … in Russia, people know that Putin will win."

Putin greets Sobchak during at the Kremlin, Russia in March 2018. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Source: BBC, "Putin: The New Tsar."

Many opposition activists viewed her campaign as a sham. According to McGlynn, Putin's regime may well have seen her as an "absolutely ideal candidate" — a spoiled rich girl making the progressive cause seem unserious and out of touch with real Russia.

Sobchak attends the Almaty Opening at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in November 2013 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Vladimir Tretyakov/Getty Images for Capital Partners

Sobchak ended up with 1.6% of the vote. Putin got 77%.

Sobchak in December 2017. Denis Tyrin/AP

Source: The Guardian

In 2019, Sobchak built up her digital media presence with the popular YouTube channel #Caution:Sobchak, based mainly around interviews. As of 2021, income from this and other ventures made her Russia's 7th highest-paid celebrity, with an estimated worth of $4.7 million.

A screenshot of Ksenia Sobchak's YouTube page. #ОсторожноСобчак/YouTube

Source: Forbes Russia

On October 26, 2022, Sobchak's commercial director Kirill Sukhanov was detained on suspicion of extortion, which Sobchak decried as persecution of the media.

Sobchak at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2021, speaking on a panel titled: "Bloggers: A New Media?" Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: TASS, Business Insider

Sobchak fled and went to Lithuania, the country's intelligence service said. She confounded authorities by booking flights to Dubai and Turkey, but actually traveling overland to Lithuania via Belarus, Russian media reported. Police searched her home after she fled.

Russian Rosguardia patrol vehicle leaves the Gorky 8 cottage village where Sobchak's house is located, outside Moscow, Russia, on October 26, 2022. Vladimir Kondrashov/AP Photo

Source: TASS, The Guardian

From Lithuania, Sobchak posted bitterly about the reaction she had seen about her move in Russian media, and said she was "in trouble."

Ksenia Sobchak. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Source: Ksenia Sobchak/Telegram, Insider

The arrest of her colleague likely has political overtones, and it's unclear what's in store for Sobchak, despite her connections to Putin. "The ground is constantly shifting," McGlynn told Insider. "Before February 24, a lot of people still thought you could say 'Putin would never.' And now you obviously can't say that. She's very well connected. I imagine it must be quite serious if she's left.'