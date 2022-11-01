ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The wild life of Ksenia Sobchak, Putin's rumored god-daughter and former presidential candidate who dramatically fled Russia

By Mia Jankowicz, Michal Kranz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgoC3_0iudwidA00
Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak attends a news conference in Moscow. Thomson Reuters

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV host, actress, socialite, former presidential candidate, and the rumored god-daughter of President Vladimir Putin, has fled Russia for Lithuania.

Sobchak, whose father Anatoly Sobchak was the first elected mayor of St. Petersburg, is a nationally recognized figure in the country and was at one time known to the West as "Russia's Paris Hilton."

Her family ties with Putin go back to before she was born, when her father helped him enter national politics. And when she transformed herself from glamorous socialite and TV star to progressive politician, Putin made no attempt to stop her.

"She has always got away with stuff, and it's always been understood that Putin's presidential administration made sure she didn't get into too much trouble," Dr Jade McGlynn, a Russia-focused researcher at the University of Oxford told Insider.

But that may all have changed. Here's how Sobchak went from pop culture darling, to liberal opposition figure, to fleeing Putin's Russia.

Ksenia Anatolyevna Sobchak was born into a renowned Russian political family on November 5, 1981.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDJnk_0iudwidA00

Source: New York Times

Her parents were Anatoly Sobchak and Lyudmila Narusova, both respected liberal St. Petersburg politicians. Ironically, despite his political leanings, her father was Putin's mentor, and helped him get his start in national politics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eP4VU_0iudwidA00
St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchack (L) and a young Vladimir Putin (R) Dmitry Lovetsky/AP

Source: The New York Times

In 1997, when she was a teen, Sobchak's father faced arrest. Putin, believing the charges to be fabricated, arranged for him to escape Russia — at considerable risk to himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtZap_0iudwidA00
Vladimir Putin (second left), then-advisor to Anatoly Sobchak (R) with then-Prince Charles on May 17, 1994 Hector Mata/AFP via Getty Images

Source: "Putin's People," Catherine Belton

Putin attended Sobchak's baptism, and she is both rumored and reported to be his god-daughter. McGlynn noted to Insider that it's hard to put a source on this, but it wouldn't be surprising as "it's a cultural thing that is quite standard" if you have ties to a powerful person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296jMf_0iudwidA00
Putin with Ksenia Sobchak's mother, then-senator Lyudmila Narusova in Sochi, Russia in September 2006. Konstantin Zavrazhin/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Source: Politico, DW

As a young girl, Sobchak had art lessons at the Hermitage Museum art school and ballet classes as the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bK1Gd_0iudwidA00
Kseniya Sobchak attends the Dior A/W 2013-2014 show at Red Square in July 2013 in Moscow, Russia. Victor Boyko/GettyImages for Dior

Source: RIA Novosti

Sobchak studied at a variety of schools, including St. Petersburg State University and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, where she also received a master's degree in politics. During her studies, her father Anatoly passed away in 2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKsI4_0iudwidA00
Ksenia Sobchak (far R) grieves with her family and Putin at Sobchak's funeral. Misha Japaridze/AP

Source: RIA Novosti

She embarked on a career in acting and television soon after finishing her masters, and starred in her first film in 2004, "Thieves and Prostitutes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1yPW_0iudwidA00
Sobchak with Putin. Sputnik Pool via AP

Source: IMDb

Her entertainment career was meteoric, with Sobchak hosting numerous reality TV shows, movies and talk shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6PNx_0iudwidA00
Sobchak (R) with Russian celebrities Tina Kandelaki and Lera as they hosted an international song contest in Latvia in 2009. Ints Kalnins/Latvia Entertainment via Reuters

She also began hosting a variety of popular Russian reality TV shows, including one called Dom-2, which she hosted from 2004 until 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1yQU_0iudwidA00
Sobchak in 2007. Pascal Le Segretain/AP

Source: The Moscow Times

During her years building her presence on television, Sobchak's star kept rising. So too did her political inclinations — she began attending rallies in the late 2000s in response to fraud allegations in parliament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3Lvy_0iudwidA00
Ksenia Sobchak at a demonstration in 2011. Misha Japaridze/AP

Source: The Associated Press

"I'm Ksenia Sobchak, and I've got something to lose. But I'm here," she said at one rally. Putin would keep his grip on power for the next decade, but at this time, it was easier than it is today to express dissident opinions in Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKO6w_0iudwidA00
Ksenia Sobchak talks to the media after leaving a building of the Russian Investigative Committee in Moscow. Thomson Reuters

Source: The Associated Press

Around this time, Sobchak also began dating prominent anti-Putin activist Ilya Yashin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O32Nu_0iudwidA00
Sobchak with Ilya Yashin. Yevgeny Polonsky/AP

Source: The New York Times

In 2012, Sobchak sold T-shirts that showed her looking like the Virgin Mary, with the slogan "Style Icon" — a symbol popular with opposition activists. She denied she was attempting to portray herself as being the Virgin Mary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0LGz_0iudwidA00
T-shirts with portraits of Sobchak on display in a shop in Moscow in September 2012. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo

Source: The Associated Press.

In 2012, Sobchak launched a new talk show on MTV Russia that covered social and political topics. She interviewed prominent opposition figures on the first episode and had intended to interview Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny next. But before she could, the show was abruptly canceled, due to what MTV Russia called a "lack of interest."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khdes_0iudwidA00
Sobchak with anti-Putin leader Navalny. Yevgeny Poloinsky/AP

Source: RIA.ru, Euronews

In October 2017, Sobchak officially declared her candidacy for president in the 2018 race. After Navalny was banned from participating in the elections in December, Sobchak became one of the main opposition candidates challenging Putin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xN0B_0iudwidA00
Sobchak delivers a speech during a demonstration of several thousand Russians for fair elections in Moscow on March 10, 2012. Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Sources: Business Insider, The Washington Post

Sobchak reportedly personally told Putin that she was running against him. Analysts have argued that her family's closeness to Putin has allowed her to get away with a lot more politically than others in the opposition camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFoUS_0iudwidA00
A billboard advertising Ksenia Sobchak's 2018 presidential campaign, in a street in St. Petersburg. Anton Vaganov/Reuters

Source: Vedomosti.ru

One of her most notable stances during the campaign was saying that Crimea — which Putin had annexed in 2014 — is Ukrainian territory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDR8e_0iudwidA00
Sobchak speaks to the media prior to Putin's annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, in December 2017. Vladimir Kondrashov/AP Photo

Source: UNIAN

In February 2018, Sobchak visited Washington, D.C. and spoke with reporters about the upcoming Russian election. She went on to attend the National Prayer Breakfast with Trump on February 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gm9oo_0iudwidA00
Sobchak in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee

Source: Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Europe

But it was clear Putin was unassailable. During one meeting with an advisor in London, she said: "The chances of winning are quite minimal right now … in Russia, people know that Putin will win."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VUb1_0iudwidA00
Putin greets Sobchak during at the Kremlin, Russia in March 2018. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Source: BBC, "Putin: The New Tsar."

Many opposition activists viewed her campaign as a sham. According to McGlynn, Putin's regime may well have seen her as an "absolutely ideal candidate" — a spoiled rich girl making the progressive cause seem unserious and out of touch with real Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Js919_0iudwidA00
Sobchak attends the Almaty Opening at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in November 2013 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Vladimir Tretyakov/Getty Images for Capital Partners

Sobchak ended up with 1.6% of the vote. Putin got 77%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5Khy_0iudwidA00
Sobchak in December 2017. Denis Tyrin/AP

Source: The Guardian

In 2019, Sobchak built up her digital media presence with the popular YouTube channel #Caution:Sobchak, based mainly around interviews. As of 2021, income from this and other ventures made her Russia's 7th highest-paid celebrity, with an estimated worth of $4.7 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URH7T_0iudwidA00
A screenshot of Ksenia Sobchak's YouTube page. #ОсторожноСобчак/YouTube

Source: Forbes Russia

On October 26, 2022, Sobchak's commercial director Kirill Sukhanov was detained on suspicion of extortion, which Sobchak decried as persecution of the media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oibC_0iudwidA00
Sobchak at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2021, speaking on a panel titled: "Bloggers: A New Media?" Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: TASS, Business Insider

Sobchak fled and went to Lithuania, the country's intelligence service said. She confounded authorities by booking flights to Dubai and Turkey, but actually traveling overland to Lithuania via Belarus, Russian media reported. Police searched her home after she fled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ym8tC_0iudwidA00
Russian Rosguardia patrol vehicle leaves the Gorky 8 cottage village where Sobchak's house is located, outside Moscow, Russia, on October 26, 2022. Vladimir Kondrashov/AP Photo

Source: TASS, The Guardian

From Lithuania, Sobchak posted bitterly about the reaction she had seen about her move in Russian media, and said she was "in trouble."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ysh7Z_0iudwidA00
Ksenia Sobchak. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Source: Ksenia Sobchak/Telegram, Insider

The arrest of her colleague likely has political overtones, and it's unclear what's in store for Sobchak, despite her connections to Putin. "The ground is constantly shifting," McGlynn told Insider. "Before February 24, a lot of people still thought you could say 'Putin would never.' And now you obviously can't say that. She's very well connected. I imagine it must be quite serious if she's left.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424o9M_0iudwidA00
Ksenia Sobchak poses during the GQ Russia 20th birthday gala reception at the Hotel Metropol Moscow. Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Thanks to Biden's religious war in Ukraine, the US is about to run out of diesel fuel

There are a lot of faraway places in this world—Namibia for example— but Europe is not one of them. Europe is where your kids spent junior year abroad. Europe is an easy flight from the east coast of the United States to pretty much anywhere on the continent and you know this. You've been on vacation in Europe, as millions of Americans have. For the most part, they speak English in Europe. They've got Starbucks and Taco Bell and air conditioning and modern hospitals. It is not another world.
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

There’s One Country Keeping Putin’s Desperate Bombing Campaign Alive

Vladimir Putin is running out of missiles and looking to Iran for solutions. As Monday’s attack on Kyiv with Iranian-supplied drones shows, Russia’s stockpiles of advanced systems are wearing thin. Tehran provided hundreds of drones over the summer, but reporting from The Washington Post indicates that new shipments will include ballistic missiles with ranges between 200 and 450 miles.It’s no mystery why Russia is short of missiles: last week Russia launched a massive salvo of missiles and drones against civilians across Ukraine. Some estimates claim Putin spent as much as $700 million on the strikes, which hit everything from city...
Daily Mail

Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero

The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted. Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.
Newsweek

Russian Allies' Soldiers Attack Putin's Troops During Training, 11 Dead

A shooting broke out during a Russian military training session on Saturday resulting in numerous casualties, according to a Russian-state media outlet. The incident took place during a training session at a firing range in the Belgorod region, which is located along the country's border with Ukraine near the city of Kharkiv. According to TASS, a state-run Russian news agency, the Ministry of Defense confirmed the shooting to reporters, claiming that two individuals from an unspecified country in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a collective of Russia and several other former Soviet republics, opened fire on the training exercise.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

706K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy