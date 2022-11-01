Unlock your family history Nov. 19 at the Delta Grand

The St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux invites the public for a presentation on November 19, by Alex D. Lee, the new St. Landry Parish Archivist. Lee will share family stories, local history and information on how to find your family roots through the Clerk of Court Archives and other resources, according to a spokesperson for the Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center.

The public is also encouraged to bring family photos and documents – networking is encouraged. The event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Delta Grand Theater, 120 South Market Street, Opelousas, LA. 70570.

Alex Lee brings to his position experience and a special passion for Louisiana Creole heritage and family history, the spokesperson stated in a news release. He has won many awards, including the 2021 Diverse Heritage Award for the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation.

The afternoon is an opportunity for people of all generations to gather and learn about family connections and the St. Landry Parish archives that hold clues to your story.

Refreshments will be served.

The event is sponsored by the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court in partnership with the Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center.

