The Arc Jacksonville – Occupational Therapist

This is a great opportunity for someone interested and excited about being part of creating a new program within The Arc Jacksonville! This new program will support individuals with intellectual and developmental differences who are living with or at high risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease-related dementia (ADRD) and their families and caregivers.
Cathedral Arts Project – Grant Writer

Location: Jacksonville, FL (remote) Contract duraction: Initial period of 12 months with the possiblity of extension. The Cathedral Arts Project (CAP) is a nationally recognized nonprofit provider of quality, comprehensive and ongoing instruction in the visual and performing arts for school aged children in Northeast Florida. The driving force behind all CAP programs is the belief that the arts matter – they provide essential skills, like creative thinking, perseverance, teamwork, and self-discipline, that benefit all people in all areas of their lives. Voted one of the best places to work in Jacksonville, CAP offers a culture of creativity and teamwork right in the heart of downtown Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Humane Society – Humane Educator

Please submit on jaxhumane.org/about/careers to be considered for this opportunity. The Humane Educator is responsible for coordinating and executing all JHS humane education programs alongside the Education Manager and Director of Community Partnerships. They actively support the education department’s mission to enrich the lives of pets and youth by creating opportunities to inspire animal advocacy while cultivating kindness, compassion, and generosity to secure a better future for both animals and people.
