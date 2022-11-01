Clarks Originals has presented a new sneaker aptly dubbed the “Lockhill Oxblood Combi” and it takes inspiration from New York’s shoe scene from the 1990s. The British shoe label has been very experimental as of late — more specifically with its Wallabee silhouette — and this new sneaker is another sign of the refreshing direction the brand is heading in. The new shoe — which is named after one of Clarks’ very first factories — is part of the brand’s collaborative “8th St” collection with Kith founder Ronnie Fieg and it’s crafted from top-grade perforated Oxblood suede and comes with added perforations on the heel to present a retro aesthetic.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO