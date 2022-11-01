Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 90 in an "Ocean Bliss" Colorway
Has just presented its latest Air Max 90 silhouette which will soon be available in a fresh “Ocean Bliss” colorway. The Swoosh has been no stranger to experimentation with the 90 silhouettes. For example, Nike recently dropped a new animal-inspired design on the shoe which was a part of Nike’s “Animal Instinct” collection — it was adorned in suede and leather and combined cheetah, snakeskin, python, and zebra prints throughout the upper. However, on the other hand, Nike has also presented more minimalist designs of the shoe such as the “White Reptile” iteration which was a steady, white and black two-tone edition.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" Has Received a Release Date
UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2: After surfacing via detailed on-foot imagery, the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” has been slated to release on January 14 via Nike and select retailers. The retail price is set at $180 USD. ORIGINAL ARTICLE, OCTOBER 5:. Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Pegasus 89 Returns in Three Colorways
Each year, balances the introduction of new colorways and silhouettes with the return of classic ones. While 2022 has seen the release of countless debut looks, the American sportswear giant turns to its archives once more with the reintroduction of the Nike Air Pegasus 89. The fifth sneaker in one of Nike’s longest running model series in footwear, the Air Pegasus 89 was last spotted in an updated build in 2019. Now, it hits shelves once again in its original form.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Continuing their collaborative relationship, AMBUSH and came together to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1. Building on early looks that have surfaced, we now have an on-foot look at the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Arriving in “Phantom,” “Black,” and “Game Royal” colorways, each collaborative...
hypebeast.com
Crep Protect Is Boxing Up Your Sneakers With Its Crate 2.0
Sneaker care brand Crep Protect has just introduced the latest evolution of its popular sneaker crate and it will be available at Crepe City in London, one of the U.K.’s most immersive sneaker events. The new sneaker crate has undergone a sleek redesign and features a side-loading and dust-free...
hypebeast.com
The North Face Reimagines Signature Silhouettes With Icons RMST Line
Since its 1968 founding, The North Face has remained an apparel mainstay for outdoor expeditions – procuring a catalog of functional yet attractive outerwear garments. Now, the San Francisco-born brand is reimagining some of its signature silhouettes with its new Icons RMST line. The new offering marks the first...
hypebeast.com
Cloudy Skies Hit the Nike Air Max 97
In the past month, has revealed an assortment of Nike Air Max 97 colorways as the 97’s 25th anniversary celebration comes to a close. While COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS remains the shoe’s sole collaborator for 2022, the sneaker has been treated to plenty of exciting looks, both new and returning. Adding to this, the Christian Tresser-designed silhouette now finds itself in a cloudy colorway.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
hypebeast.com
Clarks Originals’ Lockhill Oxblood Combi Shoe Is a Breath of Fresh Air
Clarks Originals has presented a new sneaker aptly dubbed the “Lockhill Oxblood Combi” and it takes inspiration from New York’s shoe scene from the 1990s. The British shoe label has been very experimental as of late — more specifically with its Wallabee silhouette — and this new sneaker is another sign of the refreshing direction the brand is heading in. The new shoe — which is named after one of Clarks’ very first factories — is part of the brand’s collaborative “8th St” collection with Kith founder Ronnie Fieg and it’s crafted from top-grade perforated Oxblood suede and comes with added perforations on the heel to present a retro aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Awake NY Readies Two Outerwear Silhouettes for FW22 Drop 1
After dropping a collaborative capsule with US Soccer last month, Awake NY is pushing forth its mainline Fall/Winter 2022 collection with an initial delivery of two jacket designs. The first iteration, called the Corazón Varsity Jacket, arrives in one of two color combinations: blue-orange-cream or black-red-yellow. On both, leather sleeves...
hypebeast.com
Reebok Dresses Its Beanik Slip-on in "Classic Cobalt"
British-born footwear specialist Reebok has just presented its popular Beatnik silhouette in a smooth “Sahara,” “Classic Cobalt,” and “Classic Burgundy” colorway. As the colder season is gradually trickling in, the temperature is understandably dropping. And with this in mind, it’s important to have the proper footwear to keep yourself cozy. Despite it not being a fully-enclosed type of silhouette, the Reebok Beatnik is reinforced with quilted materials to help keep things warm and comfy for Fall/Winter 2022.
hypebeast.com
Fujifilm’s New X-T5 Flagship Boasts a Longer Battery Life and Advanced Imaging Sensor
Two years after putting out the popular X-T4, Fujifilm is following up on the mirrorless digital camera with an even technically advanced version. The X-T5 builds on the capabilities of its predecessor, containing two new processors designed to use up less power and accommodate AI processing. The fifth-generation X-Trans features...
hypebeast.com
Daily Paper and Filling Pieces’ Latest Collection Is a Reiteration of the Sapeur Lifestyle
Amsterdam-born brands Daily Paper and Filling Pieces are commemorating their longstanding friendship with the announcement of their collaborative capsule collection. The partnership takes the audiences on a journey to Brazzaville and Kinshasa in Congo and it explores the brotherhood, unity, and togetherness that is engrained across the local communities while also tapping into the iconic and vibrant styling of the Sapeurs.
hypebeast.com
Explore the Last Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection Ever
Enter Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection 4, the final offering to arrive from the pair’s fruitful, five-year partnership. Following the first drop from their fourth line in March, this extended delivery, also called “The Last Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection Ever,” marks a definite conclusion to the duo’s collaborative stint.
hypebeast.com
Cozy Up With Reigning Champ's New Pendleton Stadium Blanket
For Canadian athleticwear brand Reigning Champ, its latest project sees the comfort-oriented label join forces with the Pacific Northwest’s world-renowned textile manufacturing company, Pendleton. Family-owned since 1863, Pendleton has been a staple in the industry for decades, known for heirloom quality craftmanship. Teaming up with Reigning Champ, the duo has designed a blanket perfect for the cold weather ahead.
hypebeast.com
Explore the Depths of Birmingham With Bene Culture’s Second FW22 Release
Birmingham-based streetwear label Bene Culture is continuing to keep us covered throughout the breezy season with its second drop of Fall/Winter 2022. Last time around, Bene worked with functionality in mind as the label released a new technical skirt, designed with adjustable tags and Bene’s customary globe motif. Along with its previous release, the Brummy brand also unveiled a collection of new hoodies and T-shirts — all of which were designed with boxy silhouettes and dropped shoulders.
hypebeast.com
Awake NY FW22 Offers Gallant Graphics, Punchy Prints and Classic Cuts
Awake NY has been staying busy over the last few months. The brand collaborated with US Soccer, Nanamica, ASICS and even UPS since their SS22 collection dropped in May, and now they’re back with an expansive FW22 offering plus its accompanying lookbook. Founder Angelo Baque has a knack for bringing in influences from all over the fashion spectrum, mixing formalwear with streetwear and bright, bold patterns and prints with muted earth tones in seamless fashion to showcase the vibrance of New York City, and this new collection is a strong showing of the brand’s influences.
hypebeast.com
Tisloh Danboyi's "Dragonfly Dreamer" Campaign Highlights His Gambian Roots
Emerging designer Tisloh Danboyi is one to watch and has proven that his relationship with fashion is truly special. The full-time medical student showed an interest in clothing at a young age and launched his namesake label as a personal project that has continued to go from strength to strength.
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga and adidas' SS23 Campaign Wants to Put You to Work
First seen on the runway in a Spring/Summer 2023 stock exchange-inspired showcase, Balenciaga and. now present their latest collaborative campaign, which sees global personalities storm bustling Manhattan offices. Set in lively NYC skyscrapers, actresses Isabelle Huppert and Han So Hee lay back and relax while boxer Jermell Charlo stands alongside...
hypebeast.com
Crenshaw Skate Club Expands Its Catalog With FW22 Collection
Crenshaw Skate Club has been busy lately. Last month, the Los Angeles-based brand linked up with Pharrell’s BBC ICECREAM for a skateboarding-focused capsule collection. Now as temperatures have started to drop, Crenshaw Skate Club has revealed its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The latest offering from Tobey...
Comments / 0