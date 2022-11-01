ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Recipe: Seared Venison Heart with Serrano Lime Chimichurri

By Kyle Galanaugh
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHuOL_0iudvhme00

“NOPE! NOT FOR ME! I’LL PASS!”

I’ve heard it all when it comes to eating a muscle that pumps the body full of blood. And I too was once a member of the unfortunate group of souls that found eating this piece of meat an awful idea.

I must admit, the first few hearts I ate, tasted like cheap chicken livers found behind the dumpster of an abandoned KFC. However, if cooked and cared for properly, I, and most other hunters I know, claim this steak as their favorite of any big game animal protein.

The biggest rule of thumb when it comes to cooking heart is to make sure you don’t overcook it. Anything above medium (I, and most humans with souls, prefer medium rare), will begin to make the heart resemble the taste and texture of liver. BAD LIVER. Nothing against liver, however, I will tackle that gem on another day.

But for now, let’s talk about the first steps to insuring an ideal texture and flavor profile for your heart. Whether it’s deer, elk, antelope, moose… even turkey, it’s very important that proper care of the heart is taken at the time of the kill. I’ve heard that most “bros” eat the heart the night of the kill. Which is great, I’ve done this myself.

But if you are looking for the ideal heart recipe, it takes time.

Just like you would age the whole animal, it is very important that you let this muscle rest. It’s been pumping its ass off its whole life, after all. Allowing the heart to age will make this cut drastically more tender. I typically let mine age for a minimum of one week. Two weeks is even better. Anything after that and I have found no real improvement in flavor or tenderness.

After removing the pericardial sac from the heart, also known as the “ticker condom,” rinse the heart thoroughly under running water. Don’t be afraid to stick your fingers up inside to release any blood clots. The deer won’t care. He’s past the point of caring.

Then, wrap the heart in a small piece of cheese cloth or game bag and refrigerate. PRO TIP: To avoid pissing off your wife, place the heart on a plate so the blood doesn’t leak all over her fridge. Fresh deer blood and banana pudding doesn’t go well together.

Unlike many theories that airflow is your friend while dry aging meat, you really do not want air touching the heart. The air will form the crust that will in turn require trimming on an already very small and valued piece of meat. After aging, you want the heart to look very similar in color and texture as it was when you ripped it out of poor Bambi’s chest. (minus the blood).

The rest is up to you…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sSGZ_0iudvhme00

Here is how I prepare my arguably favorite heart dish:

Seared Venison Heart with Serrano Lime Chimichurri

Venison Heart

Ingredients:

– Heart

– Salt and pepper

Preparation:

Slice the heart cross-grain in 1/2-inch slices, starting from the “pointy” side of the heart, to the valve end. Remove any ickies, inlcuding the little white stringy things on the inside of the heart, extra fat, blood clots, valves etc. You want clean, trimmed meat.

Salt and pepper liberally. Cover with plastic wrap. And let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes minimum, but 1 hour is ideal.

Directions:

On a smoking hot cast iron skillet, add 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil to the pan and sear the heart steaks for about 90 seconds a side. Or until medium rare (130 degrees). Set steaks aside to rest.

Chimichurri:

1 bushel of fresh Italian parsley

2 large cloves of garlic

1 serrano pepper

Juice of a half of a lime

1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a food processor or grinding stone and blend/grind until all ingredients are reduced to a paste.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mi0jg_0iudvhme00

Plating:

I like to serve this dish as is, or on a bed of sautéed leeks and mushrooms. Place the heart on a desired veggie or even toasted bread. Spread chimichurri on top of the steaks. And finish with a pinch of course salt and lime zest.

Seared Venison Heart with Serrano Lime Chimichurri? Sssstop…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WTHFn_0iudvhme00

Comments / 1

Related
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Mashed

Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe

When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
agupdate.com

Spanish-Style Pork Tenderloin

Heat oven to 450°. Drizzle and rub oil over surface of pork. Combine paprika, coriander, salt, cumin, cinnamon and pepper in small dish. Sprinkle and rub mixture evenly over pork. Place tenderloin on rack in shallow roasting pan. Roast, uncovered, in heated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or...
Food & Wine

Spinach Dip Hot Bread

This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
Delish

Sweet Potato Pudding

This silky smooth sweet potato pudding is a lighter, simplified cousin of sweet potato casserole without the topping or crust. It's essentially the filling of sweet potato pie with an optional whipped cream or marshmallow fluff topping. No crust or crimping fuss required! The texture is smooth like a pudding but, after chilling, holds its shape similar to cold ice cream. The pudding is great served as a healthier take on Thanksgiving dessert, or for breakfast during the holidays. If you like, add toasted, chopped pecans and toasted coconut for a little more flair.
therecipecritic.com

Chorizo Seasoning

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This tasty chorizo seasoning blend is so quick and easy to make but will add the BEST flavor to all of your favorite meat dishes! From sausage to veggies, you’re going to love having this warm and savory blend of herbs and spices to use for homemade Mexican dishes!
Gin Lee

Recipes made with bouillon

Today, I thought it would be neat to show you guys how to use bouillon for different recipes. For these recipes, you can use bouillon cubes, or bouillon powder, or bouillon granules, and you can use either chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, fish, or vegetable flavored bouillon, so you're not tied down to just one flavor option.
HealthCentral.com

Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
CBS Minnesota

Recipe: Egg-stuffed breakfast peppers

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this breakfast recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.IngredientsHy-Vee nonstick cooking spray 4 large yellow, red and/or green bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded 1 cup frozen fully cooked turkey sausage crumbles 1 cup frozen Southwest chipotle sweet corn blend 2 tbsp Hy-Vee canned diced mild green chilies 1 tbsp Hy-Vee Mexican style fajita seasoning mix 8 Hy-Vee medium eggs Crumbled queso fresco cheese, for garnish Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish Hot sauce, for servingInstructionsPreheat oven to 425°F. Spray a large rimmed baking pan with nonstick spray. Place peppers, cut sides down, in prepared pan. Lightly...
Mashed

Skillet Mushroom Chicken Recipe

Chicken is usually the main component in many budget-friendly meals, and in this day and age, it's important to pinch those pennies wherever you can. One way to save a few bucks is to switch from expensive chicken breasts to cheaper thighs. We couldn't pinpoint why thighs typically cost less than breasts, but there's no shortage of conspiracy theories as to why on the internet.
skinnytaste.com

Garlic Butter Mushrooms

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. These umami-loaded Garlic Butter Mushrooms are done in under 15 minutes. A low-carb, low-calorie side dish that’s quick and easy and pairs well with just about anything. Garlic Butter Mushrooms. Sautéing mushrooms in butter creates a rich, caramelized, umami-loaded...
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

222K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy