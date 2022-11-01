ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs

Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
psychologytoday.com

Insecure Attachment in Children of Narcissists

Secure attachment is the basis of relational trust and healthy psycho-emotional development. Children of narcissists typically experience relational trauma and insecure attachment. Narcissism and self-abnegation are common responses to narcissistic parenting. "In order to ban autocracy, exploitation, and inequality in the world, we must first realize that the first inequality...
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse

Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
psychologytoday.com

Narcissists and Danger: What You Must Learn

Narcissism and aggression are strongly linked, a major recent meta-analysis reveals. Engagement with narcissists of any type may lead to abusive situations. People should seek professional support if they are challenged by a narcissist in their life. Many of us are painfully aware of how difficult it can be to...
Daily Mail

'Parents need to stop coddling their kids': Renowned educator who raised TWO CEOs and a doctor reveals the 'unpopular' parenting rule that helped her daughters achieve success

A renowned educator has revealed the 'unpopular' parenting rule she followed as a young mother that helped her raise two CEOs and a doctor. Esther Wojcicki, 81, is known as the 'Godmother of Silicon Valley' because of how many of her students went on to become entrepreneurs — including her own incredibly successful children.
Fatherly

How To Teach Your Kids To Stand Up For Themselves

Peer pressure is a constant force in a child’s life. From mundane and seemingly inconsequential scenarios like the pressure to fit in by wearing a local team’s jersey to more serious situations that involve rule-breaking or poor life decisions, peer pressure is everywhere. Helping children establish enough self-confidence to make sound decisions regardless of what others are compelling them to do is a critical component of their social development.
psychologytoday.com

How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement

Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
Psych Centra

Abusive Relationship Therapy: Is It Helpful?

Couples therapy isn’t often recommended for abusive relationships, but individual counseling and other strategies may help. Many couples seek counseling to learn better communication, get through a rough patch, or rebuild trust and understanding. But some couples who seek couples therapy may be in an abusive relationship. Couples counseling...
COLORADO STATE
psychreg.org

Tips for Adult Children of Parents with Addiction

Substance use disorders (SUD) negatively impact the whole family. Vulnerable children who grow up in this environment are more likely to personally experience SUD and often have significant trauma they carry throughout their lives. While most opioid-related deaths occur in the 25–34 year age group, many adults 55 and over...
News-Medical.net

Study analyzes the impact of children’s mental health on the national workforce

As the American economy has undergone rapid and dramatic change, so too has America's workforce. Trending terms, such as "the great resignation" and "quiet quitting," have been coined as we seek to better understand workplace challenges across the country. There have been many contributing factors reported to be driving these issues, but new research shows that the pediatric mental health crisis is a significant and surprising contributor among working parents in America's workforce.
psychologytoday.com

The Encouraging News About Trauma and Recovery

It's been 30 years since the publication of Trauma and Recovery, and it seems that the basic concepts have held up remarkably well. It is clearer than ever that public and professional awareness and understanding of trauma require a movement that recognizes and honors survivors. The most encouraging news is that we are currently seeing a revival of such movements—for women’s lives, Black lives, the lives of other marginalized and subordinated peoples, and even the stirrings of a labor movement. The most discouraging news is that it has taken so much degradation worldwide—of public health, democracy, and the natural ecosystem that supports human life, to bring us to this point.
Oddee

Teen Brain Facts You Should Know: Part One

We all go through the teens years but these facts will remind us why. Scientifically anyhow, this is what makes the teenage brain tick and makes up some of these teen brain facts. According to Aristotle, the youth are heated by nature as drunk men by wine. Socrates says, “They...
newsymom.com

Tips to Be a Better Mom

Tips to Be a Better Mom – Motherhood is a challenge, and it’s always changing! No matter your child’s personality, equipping these tools will help you be a better mom for your littles. Find out what those traits are right here on Newsymom!. Helping hands comes to...
Crystal Jackson

Warning Signs of Retroactive Jealousy

Even the most evolved of us tend to look at relationships in black and white. We think that we’re the type of person who gets jealous or we’re not, and depending on which side we identify with, we might ignore any emotional experience that falls outside that category.

