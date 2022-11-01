Read full article on original website
Four in 10 parents worry their children ‘overshare’ on social media
FOUR in 10 parents are worried their teenage children are 'oversharing' on social media. A study of 1,000 parents of 13 to 18-year-olds found although 66 per cent said self-expression is important, 40 per cent fear their offspring are saying TOO much online. But 67 per cent of the 1,000...
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
psychologytoday.com
Insecure Attachment in Children of Narcissists
Secure attachment is the basis of relational trust and healthy psycho-emotional development. Children of narcissists typically experience relational trauma and insecure attachment. Narcissism and self-abnegation are common responses to narcissistic parenting. "In order to ban autocracy, exploitation, and inequality in the world, we must first realize that the first inequality...
Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse
Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
Opinion: I Don’t Want Ignorant Parents Dictating the Curriculum of Public Schools
There have been a lot of discussions lately about something called a parental bill of rights. There are various forms of this legislation that have been proposed at both the state and federal levels throughout our country.
psychologytoday.com
Narcissists and Danger: What You Must Learn
Narcissism and aggression are strongly linked, a major recent meta-analysis reveals. Engagement with narcissists of any type may lead to abusive situations. People should seek professional support if they are challenged by a narcissist in their life. Many of us are painfully aware of how difficult it can be to...
'Parents need to stop coddling their kids': Renowned educator who raised TWO CEOs and a doctor reveals the 'unpopular' parenting rule that helped her daughters achieve success
A renowned educator has revealed the 'unpopular' parenting rule she followed as a young mother that helped her raise two CEOs and a doctor. Esther Wojcicki, 81, is known as the 'Godmother of Silicon Valley' because of how many of her students went on to become entrepreneurs — including her own incredibly successful children.
A therapist says most women have 'mother hunger' that affects their relationships — here are 2 signs you have it
Therapist Kelly McDaniel coined the term "mother hunger" to describe the grief of having a mom who couldn't nurture, protect, or guide her daughter.
How To Teach Your Kids To Stand Up For Themselves
Peer pressure is a constant force in a child’s life. From mundane and seemingly inconsequential scenarios like the pressure to fit in by wearing a local team’s jersey to more serious situations that involve rule-breaking or poor life decisions, peer pressure is everywhere. Helping children establish enough self-confidence to make sound decisions regardless of what others are compelling them to do is a critical component of their social development.
psychologytoday.com
How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement
Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
Psych Centra
Abusive Relationship Therapy: Is It Helpful?
Couples therapy isn’t often recommended for abusive relationships, but individual counseling and other strategies may help. Many couples seek counseling to learn better communication, get through a rough patch, or rebuild trust and understanding. But some couples who seek couples therapy may be in an abusive relationship. Couples counseling...
psychreg.org
Tips for Adult Children of Parents with Addiction
Substance use disorders (SUD) negatively impact the whole family. Vulnerable children who grow up in this environment are more likely to personally experience SUD and often have significant trauma they carry throughout their lives. While most opioid-related deaths occur in the 25–34 year age group, many adults 55 and over...
News-Medical.net
Study analyzes the impact of children’s mental health on the national workforce
As the American economy has undergone rapid and dramatic change, so too has America's workforce. Trending terms, such as "the great resignation" and "quiet quitting," have been coined as we seek to better understand workplace challenges across the country. There have been many contributing factors reported to be driving these issues, but new research shows that the pediatric mental health crisis is a significant and surprising contributor among working parents in America's workforce.
CNBC
Don't punish your kids if you want them to grow up resilient, child psychologist says. Here's why
Mona Delahooke doesn't love the phrase "gentle parenting." Especially because her book, "Brain-Body Parenting: How to Stop Managing Behavior and Start Raising Joyful, Resilient Kids" is often lumped into the same category as gentle parenting literature. "The word 'gentle' is triggering," she says. "That's why I don't use it. People...
psychologytoday.com
The Encouraging News About Trauma and Recovery
It's been 30 years since the publication of Trauma and Recovery, and it seems that the basic concepts have held up remarkably well. It is clearer than ever that public and professional awareness and understanding of trauma require a movement that recognizes and honors survivors. The most encouraging news is that we are currently seeing a revival of such movements—for women’s lives, Black lives, the lives of other marginalized and subordinated peoples, and even the stirrings of a labor movement. The most discouraging news is that it has taken so much degradation worldwide—of public health, democracy, and the natural ecosystem that supports human life, to bring us to this point.
Oddee
Teen Brain Facts You Should Know: Part One
We all go through the teens years but these facts will remind us why. Scientifically anyhow, this is what makes the teenage brain tick and makes up some of these teen brain facts. According to Aristotle, the youth are heated by nature as drunk men by wine. Socrates says, “They...
newsymom.com
Tips to Be a Better Mom
Tips to Be a Better Mom – Motherhood is a challenge, and it’s always changing! No matter your child’s personality, equipping these tools will help you be a better mom for your littles. Find out what those traits are right here on Newsymom!. Helping hands comes to...
Warning Signs of Retroactive Jealousy
Even the most evolved of us tend to look at relationships in black and white. We think that we’re the type of person who gets jealous or we’re not, and depending on which side we identify with, we might ignore any emotional experience that falls outside that category.
