2nd suspect in I-10 moving-vehicle gunfire surrenders

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The second of two women seen on a widely shared video firing guns from a moving vehicle on Interstate 10 has been arrested, according to police in New Orleans.

The 21-year-old suspect turned herself in on oct. 29. Last week, a 20-year-old woman surrendered with her attorney present, according to a police news release.

Police said the shootings occurred on Oct. 16. Video showed two women, one in the front seat, the other in the back, firing handguns from passenger-side windows.

Police said conviction on the charge of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle would bring a prison sentence of five to 10 years.

Nobody was reported injured in the Oct. 16 incident. However, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that shootings on the interstate highway in New Orleans have increased. Interstate shootings have killed six people this year, the newspaper reported.