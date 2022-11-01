How low will some candidates go? It is not typical to get a political mailer from a candidate with such negative and dishonest messages. Imagine my dismay to get not only one, but two mailers from State Senator Ryan Fazio’s opponent with such false information about Ryan. At first, I wondered who sent the mailers, and I was finally able to see who in the tiniest font possible and in a color so close to the background it was almost eligible. It was indeed Ryan’s opponent. I thought if someone is going spend taxpayer dollars to send out misinformation, they should at least own it, certainly not a way to inspire trust.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO