greenwichfreepress.com
Post-Halloween, The Great Pumpkin Rescue To take Place in Cos Cob
The Greenwich Conservation Commission and Waste Free Greenwich will host The Great Pumpkin Rescue on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 1-4:00 pm at the Cos Cob Train Station Parking Lot to collect pumpkins for composting and to raise awareness about food waste in our community. Bring your pumpkins to be...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Scouting Camporee at Tod’s Point Benefits from Gorgeous Weather
Greenwich Boy Scouts had their camporee at Tod’s Point for the first time since the 1990s. What is a camporee? It’s is a fun weekend filled with skill competitions and the opportunity to meet Scouts from nearby troops. The Saturday morning activity included a weeding and seeding service project on what was once the grounds of J. Kennedy Tod‘s mansion.
greenwichfreepress.com
Wanted: Police Seek Whereabouts of Man in Greenwich and Stamford Break Ins
The Greenwich Police Department is searching for Miguel Angel Pedrosa, 52, of Southfield Ave Apt. 301 in Stamford. He is wanted by both the Greenwich and Stamford Police Department CT Police Departments for several charges for incidents which occurred early Sunday morning in both Greenwich and Stamford. Police say Mr....
greenwichfreepress.com
Kowalski, Rabin, Von Braun: The Peter Sherr We Know
Submitted Karen Kowalski, Lauren Rabin and Peter Von Braun – Current and Former Members of the Greenwich Board of Education. When you first meet Peter Sherr, you’re struck by his warm nature and confident handshake. Like many other Greenwich parents, Sherr is a busy person – Dad of 3 kids, leader of a software company, community volunteer, and until last year longtime BoE member. But he’s always pausing to listen to what a parent or neighbor has to say.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Land Trust Enhances Public Access to 80-Acre Converse Brook Preserve
Greenwich Land Trust is excited to unveil its latest project to enhance public access to its Converse Brook Preserve. Located off Cherry Valley Road in Greenwich, the new parking area provides safe and convenient access to the 80-acre preserve. “Our new parking area provides a jumping off point for visitors...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63
Greenwich Police announced in a Facebook post on Friday the death of Lieutenant Louis Pannone. Lieutenant Pannone began his career as a sworn officer on July 6, 1992. He began his service to the Department and the Town of Greenwich over a decade earlier as Special Police Officer and Police Dispatcher from 1980-1992.
greenwichfreepress.com
GPD Seek Help Identifying Suspected Shoplifter
Greenwich Police are seeking to identify a woman suspected of shoplifting on Greenwich Avenue last month. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the GPD at 203-622-8004 or via the department’s confidential tip-line/email at 203-622-3333 or [email protected] Reference GPD Case 22-31401.
greenwichfreepress.com
ROTHMAN: I’m a Democrat supporting Republican Ed Lopez
Adam Rothman, Co-Chairman, Lopez for Greenwich; Chairman, Democrats for Lopez; Chairman District 3 RTM. As Election Day approaches, many of us make an effort to become better acquainted with nominees. On occasion, someone we know well becomes a candidate and we have a unique opportunity to judge the experience, skills, and character that person would bring to this role. I’m a Democrat supporting Republican Ed Lopez in his campaign to represent our 150th district in Hartford: I’ve gotten to know Ed very well over the last few years and believe his approach to service transcends the partisanship that is holding our discourse and problem-solving back.
greenwichfreepress.com
DADAKIS: Say No to Early Voting Referendum
This year the ballot has a referendum question which states “Shall the (Connecticut) Constitution be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting.” Everyone should vote NO on this question. Despite what proponents call it, this referendum is not about early voting. Its about the...
greenwichfreepress.com
KALB: Hec Yes, Sherr-ly No!
Submitted by Scott Kalb, RTM D7; Secretary, Legislative and Rules Committee; RTM Observer, Greenwich Retirement Board. Please join me in supporting Hector Arzeno for State Representative of District 151 in our coming election. I have worked with Hector in our town government for a number of years and have come to admire his experience and judgement as a business executive, his longstanding commitment to public service in the RTM, and his devotion to community volunteering. Hector gets along well with people from all walks of life and knows how to get things done.
greenwichfreepress.com
Rabin: How low will some candidates go?
How low will some candidates go? It is not typical to get a political mailer from a candidate with such negative and dishonest messages. Imagine my dismay to get not only one, but two mailers from State Senator Ryan Fazio’s opponent with such false information about Ryan. At first, I wondered who sent the mailers, and I was finally able to see who in the tiniest font possible and in a color so close to the background it was almost eligible. It was indeed Ryan’s opponent. I thought if someone is going spend taxpayer dollars to send out misinformation, they should at least own it, certainly not a way to inspire trust.
greenwichfreepress.com
PATE: Greenwich Should Not Give Hartford Democrats a Supermajority
Greenwich should not give Hartford Democrats a supermajority in the state legislature If Democrats win a super-majority in the State Legislature, which they will if they can sweep all four legislative seats in Greenwich, they will have the ability to pass whatever their leadership wants above even a governor’s veto. Here are just three of the radical bills proposed by some of the state Senate leadership:
greenwichfreepress.com
KLOCKENBRINK: Vote While You Can.
It is true we take our vote for granted. Two hundred and forty million people were eligible to vote in the 2020 presidential election and roughly 158 million or 66 percent got to the polls. 2018 was a bit of an anomaly, but on average 40 percent of voters show up for midterm elections.
