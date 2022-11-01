Read full article on original website
Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden took off on a personal final-days campaign sprint Thursday that reflects the Democrats’ major concerns before next week’s midterm elections, appealing to New Mexico voters to defeat “reckless and irresponsible” Republicans and reelect Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — In the closing days of her campaign, Rep. Elaine Luria stood on a wooden porch in a far-flung part of her newly drawn district, microphone in hand and a 7-year-old Black girl at her side, to make her final case for what is at stake in the midterm elections.
NLRB says Chipotle violated federal labor law in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill violated federal labor law by closing a Maine restaurant where workers sought to unionize, the National Labor Relations Board said. Employees at the Chipotle in Maine’s capital city of Augusta filed an NRLB petition in June asking to hold a union election,...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
Home Energy Assistance Program applications open for New Yorkers
NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents. HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter. “We remain...
Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’
OGDEN, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah family stunned by the generosity of a Halloween trick-or-treater they noticed on their doorbell camera footage, decided they would find her to thank her. With the help of social media, the family was able to find the trick-or-treater now known as “Beetlejuice Girl.”...
