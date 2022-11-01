ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

boothbayregister.com

Ford cancels contract with sheriff’s department for 2 SUVs

In February, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department received authorization to buy two Ford SUV Interceptors from Quirk Ford. But in late October, the department received notification Ford Motor Co. couldn’t fulfill the order. Sheriff Todd Brackett told county commissioners Nov. 1, the department is searching for replacement vehicles. “This has left us scrambling. I don’t know whether it’s supply chain issues or what. All I know is they told us they couldn’t fill the order,” Brackett said.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Election Day thoughts

Next Tuesday, Nov. 8, I plan to visit the Boothbay Harbor Town Hall/Fire Station to vote. I hope you will, too. I know we can vote early, as lots of our friends and neighbors do. I applaud them for doing so. On Election Day, I get a thrill when I...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Nov. 4 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Edgecomb Officials Granted Emergency Protection from Resident

Following a months-long dispute involving Freedom of Access Act requests and allegations of threats, Edgecomb town officials were granted an emergency protection from harassment order from an Edgecomb resident on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The protection order was issued against Timothy Harrington. Dawn Murray, chair of the Edgecomb Select Board, initially...
EDGECOMB, ME
boothbayregister.com

Edgecomb agrees to support BRDC affordable housing initiative

Boothbay Region Development Corp. has another town supporting its initiative to create more affordable housing. On Oct. 31, Edgecomb selectmen agreed to join Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport in signing a letter of support. The BRDC wants municipal support in seeking grants for the public-private partnership. In her presentation, corporation Vice President Erin Cooperrider told selectmen the program has a $5.2 million financial goal with “40% coming from grants and 60% in donations.”
EDGECOMB, ME
boothbayregister.com

Community Lunch to be hosted by Wiscasset Ford!!

November 7ths Community Lunch at Brady's will be hosted by Wiscasset Ford. Super Chef Super Dave Warford will be cooking up a storm featuring his famous beef stroganoff! Also on the menu will be the Haddock chowder and another dish made by Dave’s wife Paula. All are encouraged to attend and enjoy the fellowship, food, and get the first week of early sunsets underway.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

November Food Security resources

Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St., 563-1311. Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m. New Harbor: 6 S. Side Road, 529-2501....
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown

A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Chipotle cited for unlawfully closing Maine restaurant

AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Chipotle alleging that the company unlawfully closed its store in Augusta. The complaint also alleges that Chipotle fired the employees of the store because those employees supported efforts to join a union and that the company actively tried to discourage employees from doing so.
AUGUSTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Roscoe M. Pinkham

Roscoe Merrill Pinkham, of Belfast, Maine died at the age of 94 with family by his side. We often remarked about his birth date of Feb. 2, 1928, Groundhog Day, and now he has left us on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2022. Roscoe was the son of the late Douglas and...
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine science teacher chosen for Teachers in Space flight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — The best teachers are willing to go above and beyond for their students. One Mainer might be taking that a bit far, and her students love her for it. Karin Paquin took flight Thursday and had her first simulated weightlessness experience at 27,000 feet. Paquin is a science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick.
BRUNSWICK, ME
thewestendnews.com

USPS Station A: Locked Doors and Empty Service Counters

West End residents have expressed their continued frustration and dissatisfaction with USPS Station A, located at 622 Congress Street. They cite unpredictable hours, unexpected and sporadic closures, lost mail, and poor service amongst other complaints. “I have a mailbox here and have packages I haven’t been able to pick up...
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE

