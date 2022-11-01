Read full article on original website
click orlando
65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash along I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Deltona man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a sedan driving east on the highway failed to brake before striking a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic near mile marker 102.
click orlando
1 pedestrian killed, 2 others injured in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian is dead and two other were taken to the hospital following a crash in Orange County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of West Colonial Drive east of North Pine Hills Road...
click orlando
Seminole County deputy involved in rear-end crash with pickup truck, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck early Friday in Mount Dora, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 around 6:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
FHP: Deputy injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County deputy and another person were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 near Mount Dora just after 6:30 a.m.
Watch suspect lead police on chase across Brevard County in stolen truck
A man from Titusville led authorities on a cross-county chase after crashing into several cars, including some law enforcement vehicles in Brevard. As seen on chopper cam video, the man drove a white truck with a missing tire that authorities claim was stolen across State Road 520 and stopped once before continuing to crash into other vehicles. That was one small part of a much-larger chase.
click orlando
Video shows rescuers flip car after crash into South Daytona canal
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released on Thursday shows the effort made to rescue a woman and two children in a vehicle that crashed into a South Daytona canal. The crash happened on Wednesday night off a bridge near Sauls Road and Reed Canal Road. According to South Daytona police, it is believed the car hit a curb and went over the edge of the bridge.
4-car crash kills driver ejected from pickup truck: FHP
A four-car crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County killed one person on Wednesday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
I-75 South reopens after deadly crash, car hauler fire
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to two incidents on Interstate 75 around Sun City Center and Ruskin.
click orlando
57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
1 person dead after 4-vehicle crash on I-75 near US 301
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near U.S. 301 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says around 4 p.m., all vehicles were going north on I-75 when one pickup truck slowed for other traffic and was struck from behind by the 42-year-old's pickup truck.
3 children transported to hospital after being hit by truck in Bradenton
Florida Highway Patrol said a truck hit three children in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist dies at hospital two days after crash in The Villages
A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died at a hospital in Ocala, two days after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
WESH
Deputies: 22-year-old man killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday that they said left one man dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando about the shooting just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told deputies...
WESH
Missing Flagler County teenage girl found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenage girl reported missing has been found safe. Deputies said the 17-year-old, who'd been last seen Thursday night in Palm Coast, has been returned home safely.
Father of 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting calls for justice
Pasco County deputies found 3-year-old Elijah Morales dead with a single gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 29 at the Holiday Hotel on U.S. 19.
Largo Man Killed In Crash When Tractor-Trailer Collides With Rear Of Car On I-4
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old Largo man was killed in crash that happened around 1:05 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a car traveling westbound on I-4 approaching US-301 in the outside lane with a
fox35orlando.com
4 people found dead inside Orlando home after woman runs to neighbor for help, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office will give an update at 2 p.m. Friday. You can watch it in the live player above. Deputies say around 4 a.m., the sheriff's...
iontb.com
Police say man seriously injured after struck by vehicle operated by an impaired driver on US-19 in Pinellas Park
Officers from the Pinellas Park Police Department continue to investigate a serious injury crash that occurred on US-19 at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Investigators say that 23 year-old Maiya Edwards of Pinellas Park was operating a vehicle in the northbound curb lane of US-19 just south...
Largo man killed in I-4 semi rollover crash
All lanes on Interstate 4 are back open after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck took place in in Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning.
