ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash along I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Deltona man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a sedan driving east on the highway failed to brake before striking a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic near mile marker 102.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Watch suspect lead police on chase across Brevard County in stolen truck

A man from Titusville led authorities on a cross-county chase after crashing into several cars, including some law enforcement vehicles in Brevard.   As seen on chopper cam video, the man drove a white truck with a missing tire  that authorities claim was stolen across State Road 520 and stopped once before continuing to crash into other vehicles. That was one small part of a much-larger chase.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Video shows rescuers flip car after crash into South Daytona canal

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released on Thursday shows the effort made to rescue a woman and two children in a vehicle that crashed into a South Daytona canal. The crash happened on Wednesday night off a bridge near Sauls Road and Reed Canal Road. According to South Daytona police, it is believed the car hit a curb and went over the edge of the bridge.
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
click orlando

57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead after 4-vehicle crash on I-75 near US 301

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near U.S. 301 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says around 4 p.m., all vehicles were going north on I-75 when one pickup truck slowed for other traffic and was struck from behind by the 42-year-old's pickup truck.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist dies at hospital two days after crash in The Villages

A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died at a hospital in Ocala, two days after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy