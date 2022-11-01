Read full article on original website
WATCH: TikTok-er Claims Sheridan Is the ‘Worst Town in Wyoming’
There have been several so-called studies and quite a few debates as to which town is actually the worst in the entire state of Wyoming, but a recent TikTok video seems to have the undeniable answer. TikTok username, connorcathcart2.0, who claims to be a Wyoming outdoorsman, posted a video three...
How To Drink And Take Care Of Wyoming’s Leftover Halloween Candy
Face it, even if you don't have kids, you still have Halloween candy leftover. Maybe you bought a lot for trick-or-treaters and didn't have that many. Or Maybe you saw some on clearance and can't ever pass a deal up. Whatever your excuse is, you have it, now what do...
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Wyoming Department of Corrections Gains Certified, Awarded Polygraphist
A press release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) announced that Major Timothy Rysell graduated with distinction from the National Polygraph Academy. "It is vital for the Department to have this important skillset and we are proud that Major Rysell has distinguished himself in pursuit of it" said DOC Director Daniel Shannon.
Casper Mountain Could See Eight Inches of Snow Tomorrow
From midnight tonight to 6 p.m. tomorrow the National Weather Service predicts 2-4 inches of snow in town. Plan on slippery road conditions. There's a winter weather advisory that forecasts strong winds today with gusts up to 46 mph. Today's high is near 62 degrees with a low around 28...
REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured
A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
Wisconsin Man Convicted Of Killing 6 With SUV In Christmas Parade
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Wisconsin man of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He...
Wyoming Supreme Court Dismisses Casper Man’s Prison Sentence Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by a Casper man sentenced to prison for killing a man he accused of molesting his granddaughter. Olinza Headd was sentenced to a 17-20 prison sentence for manslaughter by Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey in April. Headd previously pleaded...
