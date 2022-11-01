ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
WYOMING STATE
Casper Mountain Could See Eight Inches of Snow Tomorrow

From midnight tonight to 6 p.m. tomorrow the National Weather Service predicts 2-4 inches of snow in town. Plan on slippery road conditions. There's a winter weather advisory that forecasts strong winds today with gusts up to 46 mph. Today's high is near 62 degrees with a low around 28...
REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured

A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
WHEATLAND, WY
Casper, WY
