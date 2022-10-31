Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take
So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
2 Supplements That Practically Guarantee A Better Night’s Sleep, According To Experts
Few things are more frustrating than being unable to fall asleep at night. Sometimes it can feel like you’ve tried absolutely everything to no avail; no matter how tired you are, how comfy your bed is, and what meditations or breathing exercises you may have tried, your body and brain just can’t relax. That’s where it may be helpful to add a sleep supplement into the mix. There are tons of options out there—including a few that health experts swear by.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Deep sleep is when your body clears toxins from your brain — here are 6 ways to get more of it
Your body goes through four stages of sleep — here's how to extend the deep sleep phase for optimal memory processing and cellular healing.
3 Tips For Speeding Up Your Metabolism And Burning More Calories Over 40, According To Experts
Many of us know that aging gracefully is possible with a healthy diet, ample hydration, regular exercise, and a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, it can also feel overwhelming or stressful to create a diet plan, to start exercising more or prioritizing your health in general. We checked in with health experts to learn more about boosting your metabolism over 40, and how to simplify your health goals and keep the most important tips in mind.
How many steps you need each day to prevent weight gain, according to a new study
Walking can lower the risk of diseases, keep off pounds, and help maintain weight loss. Scientists identified the optimal number of steps you need.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Why Late-Night Eating Leads to Diabetes and Weight Gain
Health benefits come from eating during the daytime, demonstrating a potential link to energy release. Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain. According to the CDC, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, which is 11.3% of the US population. An additional 96 million Americans aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population. Obesity is a common, serious, and costly disease, with a US obesity prevalence of 41.9%, according to the CDC.
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Carbs Every Day—They Reduce Bloating!
A lot of carbohydrates get a bad rap, when it comes to bloating, stomach pain and weight gain. It’s important to note, experts tell us, that there are two types of this macronutrient: simple (associated with processed foods) and complex (healthy and fiber-rich). We checked in with registered nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about the latter, and two foods you can eat every day for a healthy source of carbs, fiber and promote optimal gut health all the while.
13 best drinks for weight loss and the worst to avoid, according to dietitians
If you're trying to lose weight or burn fat, what you drink is just as important as what you eat. Stick to low-calorie options like water or coffee.
Can Coffee Cause Heartburn? Here's the Truth About What Your Morning Cup of Joe Is Really Doing to Your Stomach
The National Coffee Association has found that Americans are drinking more coffee than ever, with the average coffee drinker having at least three cups per day. If you’re a regular coffee drinker who also experiences some discomfort in your chest after a cup or two, it may not be from the energy jolt caffeine provides (though the caffeine may still be to blame). That begs the question: Can coffee cause heartburn?
Can Eating Late Really Lead To Obesity? We Asked Nutritionists About This New Report
Sticking to a schedule for yourself and rethinking your diet can feel daunting, but many health experts will agree that eating your meals around the same times every day can help your metabolism become more consistent (and this can lead to weight loss!) If you’re not sure where to start, one important tip if you want to lose weight would be to avoid eating too close to bedtime, according to a new study by Harvard Medical School researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (published in Cell Metabolism in October 2022).
The Best Morning Habits To Beat Bloating And Inflammation, According To Doctors
How you start your morning makes all the difference in how you feel throughout the day. Whether you’re meditating for a greater sense of calm, eating a nutritious breakfast for lasting energy, or taking a morning jog to get your blood moving, your morning routine can make or break your day—especially if you struggle with digestive issues and inflammation. Luckily, there are a few simple habits you can practice each morning in order to kick these problems to the curb.
EatingWell
How Much Caffeine Is Too Much in a Day? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Caffeine is a natural stimulant well-known for its health benefits, from boosting your mood to reducing your risk of type 2 diabetes. However, having too much can be harmful to your body. Everyone widely consumes caffeine, whether it's in coffee, tea or energy drinks. According to the National Health and...
Can Cannabis Help You Lose Weight?
The National Institutes of Health (NIH), define "overweight" and "obesity" as health conditions that involve the growth in size and quantity of the body's fat cells. Both conditions are prevalent in the United States, as nearly 75% of people over the age of 20 have one or the other. While...
The time of day you eat your biggest meal has little effect on weight loss: study
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Some of the most popular diet advice in recent years has centered around the idea that the right timing for your meals can make a big difference in the amount of weight you lose. It was long said that if you wanted to lose weight it was best to eat a large meal at the beginning of the day and keep any later meals smaller.
EatingWell
Should You Cut Your Carbs If You Have Prediabetes? Here's What New Research Suggests
Low-carb diets have been trending for a while, and they've always been pretty controversial. On the one hand, many people share anecdotal stories about how low-carb fad diets like keto helped them lose weight. But on the other hand, super restrictive diets like these cut out food groups that are super healthy, like whole grains, fruit and starchy vegetables. Not only does this make them hard to follow, but also it can make it hard to get enough fiber and meet your nutrient needs.
Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds
For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
Drugs work best for women trying to lose weight... but diets are better for men, finds study
Diets are more effective in men — but drugs work better for women trying to lose weight, a study revealed today. Researchers in Australia looked at the difference in pounds shed among overweight or obese men and women given appetite-suppressing drugs. Women lost around a fifth of their body...
Can You Get Hooked On Melatonin? Experts Share the Truth About This Popular Sleep Supplement
A full 25 percent of Americans report struggling to get consistent, good sleep. If you can relate, it's likely that you have a bottle of melatonin in your bathroom cabinet—or you’ve at least considered asking your doctor about it. As with any medication or supplement, it’s important to...
Healthline
Low-Carb Diet May Help People with Pre-Diabetes Lower Their Blood Sugar Without Meds
A new study found people who followed a low-carb diet for six months saw a drop in blood sugar levels. Around 37 million Americans have diabetes, of which 90–95% of cases are type 2 diabetes, according to the. . , where blood glucose levels are elevated but not high...
Comments / 0