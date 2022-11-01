This notice is to inform the public that the Town of Lincoln is submitting an application to receive funding from the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Brownfield Grant Fund to perform cleanup activities at a 42-acre site identified as parcel 5 with associated buildings Electrical shop #2, Saw dust shack building #5, old scale shack #6, new scale shack #7, hog building #16 and location of corporate guest house. The Town of Lincoln is also submitting an application to receive grant funding from the EPA for the 9-acre site that includes building #8 (Also referred to as building 28) along with the access road from Depot Street, the 10-acre waste water treatment lagoon and infrastructure, and less than 2-acre parcel that consist of the pump house and infrastructure in mill building #22. All parcels are located at the former Lincoln Pulp & Tissue Mill site. The grants would be used to abate hazardous building materials in order to support redevelopment and reuse of the mill site. A copy of the draft application and a Draft Analysis of Brownfield Cleanup Alternatives (ABCA’S) is currently available for public review at the Lincoln Town Office located at 29 Main Street and on the Town’s website (see below). The Town of Lincoln will be receiving public comments on these documents until Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Comments can be submitted in writing to Ruth Birtz, Economic Development Administrator for the Town of Lincoln via email at ruth.birtz@lincolnmaine.org. Please include your full name, address, telephone number, and email address in your correspondence. Those wishing to comment in person can do so at the Public Meeting for the purpose of hearing oral and written comments at the Town Office Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00pm.

