A major water line break took place on Thursday morning along State Route 213 near the Knoxville border. Officials say this one will be far-reaching. “AEP was here, they’re installing a new pole for service,” Jefferson County Water and Sewer District Director Mike Eroshevich said. “When they were drilling down, they hit one of our main water lines. It’s a main pumping line that serves the northern part of the county, so there’s going to be a large area affected.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO