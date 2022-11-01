Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Rice County Emergency Dispatcher Coaches Parents through Baby Delivery
LYONS, Kan. – A Rice County Emergency Communicator was recognized by Rice County Commissioners Monday for her assisting in a baby delivery. On the evening of September 27th, December Mortimer took a 911 call regarding an imminent childbirth the reporting party said was coming “way early.” Utilizing the emergency medical dispatch protocol that Rice County has employed since 2004, she began asking questions and giving instructions for childbirth.
MHS employees raise funds for Abilene area toy program
ABILENE - Employees of Memorial Health System (MHS) in Abilene wore blue jeans at work for another Jeans Day fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of October. Employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work. A total donation of $715 was presented to the Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots organization.
Fight Like a Preemie 5k to honor, raise awareness for babies born premature
LINDSBORG — Incubators, plastic hospital bassinets, and a singular rocking chair — that is a scene most mothers of premature babies are all too familiar with. In the United States, 1 in every 10 babies is born premature. Vaiden Allbright from Assaria, is honoring her children, who were...
Alex Tyson wants to clarify information
Geary County Commission Chair Alex Tyson issued a statement Wednesday morning. "As Chair of the Board of County Commissioners of Geary County I feel it is my duty to dispel and correct misinformation that has been stated in public forums in recent days. As an elected official I take my duty to the citizens of Geary County seriously, and part of that duty is to make certain that the people have access to the facts.
Dickinson County farmers’ crops produced half yields or worse in 2022
The past summer has been the driest Steve Hoover has ever experienced in the 53 years he has been farming. “We’ve had dry summers, but not this dry and not overall. Typically when we have a dry spring, we’ll have good summer and have a good fall harvest,” Hoover said. “We were short crops all the way around.”
Iron Horse Trail in Dickinson County receives grant
The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail. Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge Street in Enterprise and traveling west across the...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Comfort, Roberta Louise; 47; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Firefighters respond to false alarm at GCH
Junction City fire Department personnel responded to what turned out to be a false alarm at Geary Community Hospital Tuesday afternoon. There were not any injuries or damage. According to a check with the Fire Marshall the false alarm was caused by a faulty detector. The call on the false...
Schwan's announces plans to build new state-of-the-art distribution center
Pizza was for breakfast this morning as Schwan's in partnership with its parent company, CJ Foods, announced plans for a new distribution center located at the Schwan's Pizza campus. The state-of-the-art 140,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center will be built at its pizza-manufacturing facility in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. The news...
Driver arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s Office K9 discovers narcotics
Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Deputy Meliza and K9 Karma discovered narcotics in a traffic stop Thursday.
Salina Presbyterian Manor breaks ground on $15M housing project
Future tenants and Salina Presbyterian Manor's leadership team broke ground Tuesday morning as construction officially began on a $15 million housing project at the Manor. "We had a need from our current waiting list to expand our villas—the single family residences," said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (PMMA). "We've been working on it but COVID slowed us down a little bit. We started up our marketing and we have a first phase of 22 units, of which 11 are already reserved."
Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at Bergkamp
On Monday, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a business burglary at Bergkamp, 3040 Emulsion Drive. Employees arrived at the business and found an unknown suspect had pried open a door and gained entry. The burglary occurred overnight. Miscellaneous tools belonging to the business and employees...
WIBW
Community members march to fight for right on slaughterhouse project
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Junction City came out Tuesday night with a message to say to the city commission. “The community, the commissioner everyone of them knows what the community wants and we don’t want a slaughterhouse,” said protester, Karen Augustine. People met at Heritage...
Newest featured neighborhood looking for name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The seventh neighborhood to join the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been decided. Walnut Street starting at Avenue C heading north through 2nd Avenue. Walnut Street and 2nd Avenue heading west to Plum Street, then following south of the railroad tracks to the Ken Kennedy Freeway,...
Another small quake strikes eastern Marion County Thursday night
MARION COUNTY - Another small earthquake rattled part of far eastern Marion County. The quake struck at 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the same general area as the two quakes on Wednesday: near the Marion County-Chase County line, according to information from the Kansas Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered just east of Clover Road and north of 220th Street.
adastraradio.com
5th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, “We’ll Leave Our Lights On,” is November 16th
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Feeding the hungry isn’t a job for just one church. It takes a group of friends who believe that together we make a difference. For the fifth consecutive year, there will be a Thanksgiving Food Drive called “We’ll Leave Our Lights On.”. Sanctuary...
KWCH.com
Man arrested for battery, kidnapping following disturbance at Assaria home
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance at a home in the Saline County town of Assaria led to a man’s arrest on requested charges that include aggravated battery, kidnapping and child endangerment. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, confirmed information it previously provided to the Salina Post...
Winter weather advisory issued for some area counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Marion County. McPherson County. Rain to...
Police looking for pickup, person who stole it from Salina business
Police are looking for a pickup stolen from a landscaping business in west-central Salina on Halloween. The 2000 Ford Ranger was believed to have been stolen from Fox Lawn and Landscaping, 1001 Franklin Street on Monday afternoon. An officer saw a man driving the pickup later in the day in the 1000 block of E. Elm Street, however, the owner hadn't yet reported the pickup stolen, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The pickup was reported stolen on Wednesday morning.
Sunflower Foundation hires Tescott native Zimmer as CFO
TOPEKA – The Sunflower Foundation has announced the hiring of veteran financial controller Shanna Zimmer as its new chief financial officer. Zimmer, of Topeka, joins Sunflower Foundation after spending the previous six years as a controller in both the health care and nonprofit sectors. She brings considerable experience in accounting processes; financial planning, reporting and analysis; and budget development and management to her new role with the foundation, a health philanthropic organization with a mission to serve as a catalyst for improving the health of all Kansans.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0