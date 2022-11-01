Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 2 is Gonzaga. Few in college basketball have it better than Mark Few. He’s built a dynasty in Spokane that has been an unstoppable freight train, and it has only sped up in the last half-decade. The Bulldogs, who have been to the NCAA Tournament every season there has been one since 1999 (it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19), will once again contend for the one thing they lack: a national championship.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO