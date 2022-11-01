Read full article on original website
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Eagles remain unbeaten, but their one big flaw continues to show
The Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated. But they're definitely not perfect. Yes, it's nitpicking to try to find anything wrong with a team that's 8-0 and often looks dominant and maybe even unbeatable. And "wrong" is a relative term anyway for a team that's ranked near the top in nearly every conceivable category in the league.
Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he'll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic's second no-hitter. “He's one of the best,”...
When the Milwaukee Bucks missed the chance to get Stephen Curry
In an alternate universe, Steph Curry could have been a Buck.
Why Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is 'exactly what baseball needs'
Bryce Harper led the Philadelphia Phillies to a commanding 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The two-time MVP opened up the scoring in the first inning when he crushed Lance McCllurers' pitch 402 feet to right field to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Citizens Bank Park erupted once the ball landed in the seats, marking the first home run in a Phillies World Series home game in 13 years.
George, Clippers rally past Spurs for 3rd straight victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Paul George scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-106 on Friday night for their third straight victory. John Wall had 15 points and six assists for the Clippers, who are 5-4 after losing four of their first six games.
College basketball 2022-23 countdown: No. 2 Gonzaga
Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 2 is Gonzaga. Few in college basketball have it better than Mark Few. He’s built a dynasty in Spokane that has been an unstoppable freight train, and it has only sped up in the last half-decade. The Bulldogs, who have been to the NCAA Tournament every season there has been one since 1999 (it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19), will once again contend for the one thing they lack: a national championship.
Cardinals have make-or-break stretch starting with Seahawks
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury still believes his Arizona Cardinals can be one of the NFL's best offensive teams. He likes his players, likes their demeanor and likes the game plan he and his assistants put together each week. One of these days, he might even get to...
Justin Verlander talks first World Series win with brother, Ben
In his ninth career World Series start, 16 years after his first appearance in the Fall Classic, Justin Verlander was finally the winning pitcher on the game's biggest stage. The Astros ace caught up with his younger brother, Flippin' Bats host Ben Verlander, after Houston's 3-2 victory in Philadelphia. "Just...
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10
The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were released this week. Don't believe us? Just jump on Twitter, and you'll see fans in their feelings screaming about how their team shoulda, coulda, woulda been ranked this, that or the other. "These rankings are so subjective!" And our favorite, "SEC BIAS!"
2022 World Series: Justin Verlander, Noah Syndergaard's paths converge again
PHILADELPHIA — Game 5 of the World Series won't be the first time Noah Syndergaard and Justin Verlander share a building. It's just that on Thursday night, there will be a few more people around. For two separate blocks of time — April 2020 to May 2020 and again...
Packers realize task at hand after lack of trade activity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says the Green Bay Packers are optimistic they can turn their season around and earn a fourth straight playoff berth even though they didn’t make any additions at the trade deadline. "That just sent the message to us that we’ve got...
College basketball preview: Our Final Four picks, All-Americans and more
The college basketball season is fast-approaching, with all 25 teams in the AP Top 25 preseason poll scheduled to take the court on Monday. Our college basketball reporters Andy Katz and John Fanta took on some burning questions ahead of the season in our first edition of our college basketball roundtable.
NBA Debate: Where Nets go from here, and Russell Westbrook's resurgence
It would be difficult to talk about the current state of the NBA without talking about Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets, a team many thought would have a bounce-back season with a healthier roster, have been in the news for all the wrong reasons: They parted ways with their head coach, Steve Nash, after 2-5 start to the season; they suspended Irving for "failure to disavow antisemitism"; and their top target to replace Nash, Ime Udoka, is serving a season-long suspension for an improper relationship with a female member of the Boston Celtics' staff.
Ezekiel Elliott posts picture of Cowboys Thanksgiving throwback helmet
The Dallas Cowboys' iconic original uniforms are returning on Thanksgiving for the first time in 10 years, and star running back Ezekiel Elliott gave fans a sneak peek Wednesday. Elliott posted a picture of the Cowboys' alternate helmet, which adheres to the original blue-star-on-white-background design that the team wore from...
Broncos face arduous road to contention after 3-5 stumble
DENVER (AP) — Justin Simmons purloined Trevor Lawrence's pass at the goal line, a jaw-dropping interception that yanked the Denver Broncos back from the brink of still another faceplant that would have sent them careening home at 2-6. Instead, they flew back from London and into their bye week with revived hope they can clamber their way out of their awful start, post their first winning record since 2016 and snap a six-year playoff drought.
2022 World Series top plays: Astros, Phillies tied; Game 5 live updates
The Houston Astros are facing the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The series is even at 2-2 after Houston made history with a Game 4 no-hitter against Philly on Wednesday. Justin Verlander is making his...
LeBron James condemns antisemitism amid Kyrie Irving controversy
Lakers star LeBron James said Kyrie Irving "caused some harm to a lot of people" by promoting an antisemitic film and declining to rebuke antisemitism.
Suspending Kyrie Irving is only a step toward acknowledging the damage done
Kyrie Irving was given yet another opportunity Thursday to denounce the antisemitic tropes featured in a film he promoted last week on his heavily followed social media accounts. Once again, he declined. Not only that, he doubled down. When a reporter asked the Brooklyn Nets guard whether he "has any...
2022 World Series: How 2 stellar defensive plays led Astros to Game 5 win
PHILADELPHIA — Eight minutes after making the biggest play of his life, Chas McCormick crouched on the grass where he has dreamed of playing for most of his life. Four Astros were conducting postgame interviews in Citizens Bank Park foul territory, and McCormick was next in line to explain the wall-banging catch that helped preserve the Astros' 3-2 victory in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series.
Matt Ryan goes from DoorDash driver to Lakers hero
When typing "Matt Ryan" into a simple Google search, atop the list one will find countless photos and the Wikipedia page of the current Indianapolis Colts quarterback. That all changed Wednesday night as Los Angeles Lakers forward Matt Ryan knocked down the biggest shot of his young NBA career. With...
