Business Insider
Some of the US Air Force's biggest planes are being grounded over cracks in a part that holds their propellers
More than 100 of the Air Force's C-130 Hercules have stopped flying after the service discovered a crack in a part that holds the propeller and ordered the aircraft to be grounded last week, officials said. In total, 116 C-130Hs could be affected by the issue, Air Mobility Command spokeswoman...
generalaviationnews.com
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
Former Navy Pilot Describes Weird 'Black Cube' That Flew Past Flight Team
The former pilot said the UFO phenomenon became so well known that safety hazard alerts were issued.
Air Force Acquires Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Drone For Testing
BoeingThe Air Force previously said it was eying the MQ-28 as a "risk-reduction mechanism" to support advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming developments.
Air Force pilot miraculously survives as $78m F-35 crashes in ball of flames in Utah training exercise
A US Air Force pilot has miraculously survived after a $78m F-35 combat aircraft crashed at an airbase in Utah.The crash on Wednesday at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden occurred at 6.15pm local time at the north end of the runway, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.“The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base tweeted.No further details were available on the pilot’s condition. No one on the ground was injured, according to the authorities.The cause of the crash is not yet known and is being...
Upworthy
58-year-old retired Air Force pilot returns to the cockpit after raising 4 kids: 'Never too late'
A trailblazing Air Force pilot has made a triumphant return to the cockpit after a 24-year hiatus. Tamaron Nicklas graduated Air Force Academy in 1986 as a member of the seventh class ever allowing women to enlist, reports The Epoch Times. She worked as an Air Force pilot for more than seven years and went on to become a T38 instructor before quitting her career to raise her four children. "I walked away and thought I was done," Nicklas told KXAS-TV. However, over two decades later, a story about a former classmate inspired her to rethink her future.
Spectacular Images From Edwards Air Force Base’s STEM Flyover
412th Test WingStudents from 'Aerospace Valley' schools were treated to the flyover in hopes of inspiring careers in science, tech, engineering, and math.
Flying Magazine
Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft
The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
Aviation International News
People in Aviation
JetNet appointed Derek Swaim as president. Swaim has more than 20 years of experience executing corporate acquisitions, mergers, and growth equity investments for market-leading software, business information, and industrial technology companies. He most recently served as an executive-in-residence at Silversmith Capital Partners and previously was executive v-p of corporate development at Validity, a Silversmith portfolio company. He has also held investment banking roles at Harris Williams and Goldman Sachs.
techeblog.com
Aviation Enthusiast Builds Home Flight Simulator That Recreates the Passenger Experience
There’s no denying that this homemade Boeing 737 simulator is an impressive feat, but it just doesn’t recreate the passenger experience like Alex Shakespeare’s latest creation. Called ‘The Alternative Flight Simulator’, it lets you practice sitting in an airplane for hours at a time, taking in the views of the skies and landscape below, complete with a tray table.
Aviation International News
FAA Releases AC To Help Pilots Avoid Midair Collisions
The FAA has released an advisory circular (AC) to guide pilots on the regulatory obligation to see and avoid other aircraft. AC 90-48E, "Pilots’ Role in Collision Avoidance," alerts pilots of their potential contribution to midair collisions and near-midairs and recommends potential improvements in training, operating practices, and scanning techniques to reduce conflicts.
Sailors on US Navy flattops have been drinking and bathing in water contaminated by jet fuel for decades, veterans say
"We were just told that it'll go away," one veteran said, adding that they used caffeinated water-flavoring mix to dilute the jet fuel taste.
The AeroMobil, Inspired by Pegasus, Can Transform From Car to Aircraft in Under 3 Minutes
AeroMobil is pushing the limits when it comes to cars. This car can transform into a plane in under 3 minutes, so you can go from road to sky. The post The AeroMobil, Inspired by Pegasus, Can Transform From Car to Aircraft in Under 3 Minutes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
generalaviationnews.com
Pilots needed for experimental PIREP testing
The FAA is looking for pilots to participate in a study to explore the concept of filing and retrieving Pilot Reports (PIREPs) over VHF radio on a dedicated frequency (122.0MHz), without having to talk to an ATC controller or Flight Service specialist. An experimental proof of concept system is being...
Woonsocket Call
History of Russian MiGs in the U.S. Revealed by the World's First Civilian Pilot to Own and Operate One
PENSACOLA, Fla. - October 25, 2022 - (Newswire.com) In his second book, Mr. MiG and the Real Story of the First MiGs in America, author and pilot Paul T. Entrekin gives the reader firsthand knowledge of the mysterious Russian MiG - among the world's first jet fighters. After serving from...
Defense One
How the Air Force Is Preparing for Good and Bad Comms in the Pacific
Should a war with China break out, the Air Force wants its intelligence community to be able to operate with full connectivity, no connectivity, and everything in between. For a service aggressively moving toward cloud services, this is no mean feat. “The public cloud offers great services as long as...
defensenews.com
Air Force launches Autonomy Prime program in hunt for new tech
WASHINGTON — The future of defense technology is in autonomy, the Air Force says, and the service wants to find out what industry can bring to the table. AFWERX, the Air Force office in charge of finding new and innovative ways to use technology, has set up a new program called Autonomy Prime to learn about the autonomous technologies companies have under development — and how the military could adapt them for its missions.
