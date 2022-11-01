Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Experts make their picks for WVU-Iowa State
West Virginia (3-5, 1-5) returns to action this Saturday as they travel out to Ames to take on Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). Both the Cyclones and Mountaineers have been in a ton of close games this year but, more often than not, have ended up on the wrong side of the win-loss column. Currently, Iowa State is about a touchdown favorite. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
247Sports
WATCH: Neal Brown previews today's matchup with Iowa State
One losing streak will end and another will continue when Iowa State plays host to West Virginia in today's 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ game at Jack Trice Stadium. WVU upset the Cyclones at home last season with a win that highlighted a 4-2 record in the second half of the season and ended a three-game losing streak in the series. This year, the Mountaineers, who began 0-2 for the first time in 43 years, enter with back-to-back losses and an outside chance to reach a bowl. Iowa State started this season 3-0 but has lost its past five games and is also looking to rally to reach a bowl.
247Sports
WATCH: Why are the Mountaineers on the wrong side of close games?
West Virginia's season is not what the players and coaches thought it would be. In some ways, it's a season about what might have been. The Mountaineers are 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12 entering Saturday's 3:30 ESPN+ game at Iowa State. They're 1-1 in one-score games and count an additional 13-point loss in overtime to Kansas and last week's 10-point loss to TCU. WVU had the ball down by three points with 3:%6 to go but had a three-and-out. TCU scored a touchdown on fourth-and-1 with 20 seconds to play.
247Sports
True freshman set to make first start for WVU Football on Saturday
True freshman safety Raleigh Collins will make his first career start on Saturday, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown said on his Thursday night radio show. "He's deserved that right," said Brown, shortly after stating that Collins would get the start on Saturday against Iowa State. Collins made his debut...
Comments / 0