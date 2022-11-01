Read full article on original website
Game Notes: Kentucky 111, KSU 53
Below are game notes from the Wildcats' exhibition win over Kentucky State on Thursday night: Team Notes -Kentucky limited KSU to 53 points as the Thorobreds shot 28.2% from the field (20 of 71). -After losing the battle of the boards in the first exhibition against Missouri Western, the ...
247Sports
Highest-rated decommits from Oklahoma State in recent classes
Oklahoma State lost its highest-rated commit in the 2023 recruiting class last week when Waco (Tex.) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald reopened his recruitment. The four-star prospect previously committed to the Cowboys in early July, but has since seen a rise in his recruiting stock with more Power Five programs showing an interest in the "freak" athlete. McDonald said he is still considering Oklahoma State as a top option, but Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M are in heavy pursuit.
Clemson is Fool’s Gold This Year, and Exactly Why We Need an Expanded CFP
Now before I get started, let me make it known that I was a big fan of the Clemson Tigers being ranked ahead of the Michigan Wolverines in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night. Clemson has wins over three AP Top 25 teams that had been undefeated, while the Wolverines only have one, and the Wolverines' non-conference schedule was pathetic. But that does not mean I think the Clemson Tigers are the best team -- and, to be honest, I have my reservations about how good they actually are.
Three keys for Kansas Jayhawks Football against the Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Jayhawks are back for the final four games of the season after an important bye. Here are some keys for Saturday's game.
FOX Sports
No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against...
247Sports
Kansas State vs. Texas: How the Longhorns rated as recruits
From how Texas stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. Texas Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the College Football...
Joel Klatt: If TCU Were Oklahoma, Texas It Would Be "No Worse Than No. 4"
Despite being the clear top team in the Big 12 with an 8-0 record this season, the TCU Horned Frogs were relegated to No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff poll of the season. FOX's Joel Klatt didn't appreciate that at all. During The Joel Klatt Show, the college...
dallasexpress.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Undefeated TCU is No.7
The College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee released its initial rankings for the 2022-2023 season on Tuesday. The 13-member committee placed undefeated Tennessee in the No.1 spot, marking the first time in the program’s history it has been in the top four in any CFP rankings. Ohio State is...
Top College Football Games to Watch this Weekend Besides Tennessee-Georgia
Let's be clear about something: there's one massively important game this week and it's our No. 1 pick for this weekend's slate of college football games. Tennessee's battle against defending national champion Georgia is the biggest game we've had all year long, but that doesn't mean it's the only game with any importance. So while you're getting ready to watch the SEC East's best battle it out, let's take a look at the other games on the menu. After all, when planning a good meal, it's important to always consider the first, second, and dessert courses--not just the entree.
Man Pays Attention to Fantasy Basketball Team for World Record 2 Weeks
As the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 to capture their sixth win of the season last night, Mark Thompson made history. Thompson, a Madison, Wisconsin native, completed his 14th straight day of paying attention to his fantasy basketball team -- a new world record, according to our stats and info department. The previous record was 13 by Frank Cameron, who set the feat by setting his lineup at a red light on the way home from work back in 2018.
