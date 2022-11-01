Read full article on original website
Best Place to Survive Nuclear War in the U.S.
Biden recently said Russia may be leading the world into nuclear "Armageddon," while Elon Musk tweeted that "nuclear war probability is rising rapidly."
DNA testing reveals there were 2 types of humans at the end of the last ice age
Researchers have discovered through DNA testing that at the end of the last ice age, at least two genetically distinct groups of humans were living in the same areas of Britain.
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By The Asteroid Impact That Killed Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the Chicxulub asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probably trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days
Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
americanmilitarynews.com
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
scitechdaily.com
An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth
An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
Phys.org
Egg whites can be transformed into a material capable of filtering microplastics from seawater
Researchers at Princeton Engineering have found a way to turn your breakfast food into a new material that can cheaply remove salt and microplastics from seawater. The researchers used egg whites to create an aerogel, a lightweight and porous material that can be used in many types of applications, including water filtration, energy storage, and sound and thermal insulation. Craig Arnold, the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and vice dean of innovation at Princeton, works with his lab to create new materials, including aerogels, for engineering applications.
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
Researchers found what they believe is a 2,000-year-old map of the stars
Like a plot straight out of an Indiana Jones movie, a map of the stars created by Greek astronomer Hipparchus that has been missing for centuries has possibly been recovered. In a research article published this week in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, astronomy historian James Evans calls the discovery of the possible map on a preserved piece of medieval parchment that was originally housed at a Greek Orthodox monastery “rare” and “remarkable”.
What are the deepest spots in Earth's oceans?
Here are the measurements for the deepest depths in each of the world's five oceans, and a look at the unique animals that live in these deep zones.
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
China's out-of-control rocket crashed into Earth over the Pacific Ocean
For the fourth time now, China fired its Long March 5B rocket into the skies only to allow it to perform a potentially dangerous reentry into Earth's atmosphere. China's space administration doesn't perform a controlled reentry of its expendable Long March 5B rocket core stage. Instead, it allows the 21-ton rocket part to slowly deorbit, meaning it could fall anywhere over a large area of the Earth, including overpopulated regions.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake
Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨
1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.
Phys.org
Scientists identify the highest-ever recorded volcanic plume
Using images captured by satellites, researchers in the University of Oxford's Department of Physics and RAL Space have confirmed that the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano produced the highest-ever recorded plume. The colossal eruption is also the first to have been directly observed to have broken through to the mesosphere layer of the atmosphere. The results have been published today in the journal Science.
Phys.org
Researchers explore interfacial shear for a more frictionless future
Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Elisa Riedo and her team have discovered a fundamental friction law that is leading to a deeper understanding of energy dissipation in friction and the design of two-dimensional materials capable of minimizing energy loss. Friction is an everyday phenomenon; it allows drivers to stop...
