Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history

The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
scitechdaily.com

An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth

An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
Phys.org

Egg whites can be transformed into a material capable of filtering microplastics from seawater

Researchers at Princeton Engineering have found a way to turn your breakfast food into a new material that can cheaply remove salt and microplastics from seawater. The researchers used egg whites to create an aerogel, a lightweight and porous material that can be used in many types of applications, including water filtration, energy storage, and sound and thermal insulation. Craig Arnold, the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and vice dean of innovation at Princeton, works with his lab to create new materials, including aerogels, for engineering applications.
Popular Science

Researchers found what they believe is a 2,000-year-old map of the stars

Like a plot straight out of an Indiana Jones movie, a map of the stars created by Greek astronomer Hipparchus that has been missing for centuries has possibly been recovered. In a research article published this week in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, astronomy historian James Evans calls the discovery of the possible map on a preserved piece of medieval parchment that was originally housed at a Greek Orthodox monastery “rare” and “remarkable”.
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Interesting Engineering

China's out-of-control rocket crashed into Earth over the Pacific Ocean

For the fourth time now, China fired its Long March 5B rocket into the skies only to allow it to perform a potentially dangerous reentry into Earth's atmosphere. China's space administration doesn't perform a controlled reentry of its expendable Long March 5B rocket core stage. Instead, it allows the 21-ton rocket part to slowly deorbit, meaning it could fall anywhere over a large area of the Earth, including overpopulated regions.
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake

Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
Phys.org

Scientists identify the highest-ever recorded volcanic plume

Using images captured by satellites, researchers in the University of Oxford's Department of Physics and RAL Space have confirmed that the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano produced the highest-ever recorded plume. The colossal eruption is also the first to have been directly observed to have broken through to the mesosphere layer of the atmosphere. The results have been published today in the journal Science.
Phys.org

Researchers explore interfacial shear for a more frictionless future

Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Elisa Riedo and her team have discovered a fundamental friction law that is leading to a deeper understanding of energy dissipation in friction and the design of two-dimensional materials capable of minimizing energy loss. Friction is an everyday phenomenon; it allows drivers to stop...

