Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase
UPDATE: This story was updated to correctly state that the Boone County Sheriff's Office was involved in the arrest. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several charges after allegedly leading a sheriff's deputy on a chase on Oct. 26. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy found Keaveon Harris, 23, urinating on the street in the The post Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County
A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri man accused of making pipe bombs
A Missouri man appeared in court Thursday on charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs. Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, of Hannibal, was indicted on October 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.
kjluradio.com
One man arrested on drug charges in Callaway County
One man is arrested on drug charges in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Gibson, 47, was arrested in Stephens Monday morning. Authorities say they found more than nine grams of methamphetamine and other felony amounts of drugs. Gibson is charged with delivery of a controlled...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested for threatening woman & her children with a gun and axe
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for allegedly strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun and an axe. Dominic Hunter, 38, is charged with second-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of child endangerment, and second-degree property damage. He’s currently being held with no bond.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County Sheriff's Office seeking information about Halloween shooting
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on a Halloween night shooting to come forward. The Sheriff’s Office says residents in the 600 to 800 block of Highway WW in Sullivan heard gunshots ring out just after 10:00 Monday night. Two homes were hit and there was one minor injury.
kjluradio.com
Gasconade County man charged after firing shots near Hermann
A Gasconade County man is arrested following a shots-fired incident just outside Hermann. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Road Monday. When deputies arrived, the alleged victim told them Michael Simpson, of Hermann, came onto their property and that the...
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen allegedly uses stolen gun to commit robbery
A Boone County teen is arrested for robbing a business at gunpoint earlier this week. Korshawn Brown, 18, of Columbia, was taken into custody early this morning. He’s been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and stealing a firearm. He’s currently being held on a $150,000 bond.
Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man faces federal charge for allegedly keeping heroin in storage unit
A Jefferson City man is charged in federal court after authorities find a large amount of heroin in his storage unit. Tremaine Bell, 41, was charged Monday with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. According to a federal affidavit, authorities received a tip that Bell was using a storage...
kwos.com
JCMO Man faces drug charges
A Jefferson City man faces federal heroin trafficking charges. Tremaine Bell was arrested after leaving a storage unit Monday morning. He was arrested after he pulled into a gas station parking lot and tried to run from police. Officers say Bell had cash, a blunt and a gun on him. A search of the storage unit found three more guns, heroin and almost $30,000 in cash.
kttn.com
Missouri man charged with heroin trafficking
A Missouri man was charged in federal court with illegally possessing heroin to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, Jefferson City, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3.
kjluradio.com
JC man accused of hostage-assault incident in June pleads guilty to lesser charge
A Jefferson City man involved in a police stand off this summer pleads guilty. Brandon Neuner pleaded down last week to one count of fourth-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor. He’d originally been charged with third-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree kidnapping. In exchange for his plea, Neuner was sentenced to two years supervised probation.
kjluradio.com
Rolla man arrested on drug charges after search of home in Doolittle
A Rolla man is in custody following a drug investigation. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced that they, along with Rolla Area Drug Enforcement, finished a short-term drug investigation Monday. That’s when deputies and members of the Rolla Police Department served a search warrant in the 100 block of Eisenhower Street in Doolittle. Authorities found fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia in the home.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man on probation for 2016 murder pleads down in gun case
A Columbia man on parole for a 2016 murder pleads down in a separate case. Tyrone James, Jr. was charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a firearm after Columbia Police pulled him for an alleged assault with a weapon in Jefferson City. During a search of James’ car, the officer found an assault weapon with an extended magazine inside a bag. James claimed the gun belonged to someone else.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 3, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Grand Avenue for a report of a burglary. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Kassandra H. Ferguson. Ferguson stated that sometime earlier in the afternoon, someone forced entry into her residence and stole cash from inside. Photos of the scene were taken. A suspect was named, but not located at the time of the report.
kjluradio.com
Arrest warrant issued for Boone County man accused of providing fatal dose of drugs to girlfriend
An arrest warrant is issued for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his dead girlfriend last year. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday but failed to appear. His trial had been scheduled to begin November 9. Jones is charged with abandonment of...
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man scheduled for murder trial less than 3 months after crime
A trial date is set for a Camden County man accused of murdering his roommate in August. Jordan Jones, of Camdenton, was scheduled Wednesday for a five-day jury trial to begin July 10, 2023. Jones is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 43-year-old Michael Varney.
