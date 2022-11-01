Read full article on original website
Brazil, Indonesia and DRC in talks to form ‘Opec of rainforests’
The big three tropical rainforest nations – Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo – are in talks to form a strategic alliance to coordinate on their conservation, nicknamed an “Opec for rainforests”, the Guardian understands. The election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,...
Warning UK could ‘easily’ see catastrophic floods on scale of deadly Germany deluges
Devastating floods on a similar scale to those seen in Germany in 2021 are "absolutely conceivable" in the UK, experts have warned.Factors ranging from the summer’s drought conditions to erratic weather patterns caused by the climate crisis rachet up the risk, they claim. It comes after Storm Claudio battered parts of the UK this week, prompting a number of flood warnings and alerts to be issued. Parts of London woke up to flooded roads and transport problems after the capital experienced half a month’s rainfall in one night, with the Met Office warning of further heavy rain across parts...
KPBS
Reporter's notebook: Haiti's at a breaking point but few want foreign intervention
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Johnny Jean Batiste used to go to church to pray for his family, his health and sometimes his material needs. But now, the 29-year-old says his country, Haiti, needs his prayers. "There is one thing I am asking God: It is, give us peace," Batiste says,...
KPBS
Countries hit hardest by climate change need much more money to prepare, U.N. says
Developing countries are going to need a lot more money to deal with the risks they face from climate change, according to a new United Nations report released on Thursday. The impacts from global warming have hit the world's poorest countries especially hard so far, even though they're responsible for a relatively small share of the greenhouse gasses that are causing temperatures to rise. Flooding in Pakistan this summer that killed at least 1,500 people and a multi-year drought in East Africa are evidence of "mounting and ever-increasing climate risks," the U.N. report says.
'We need to rebel': climate change needs radical response says XR activist
Soup on Vincent van Gogh paintings, mashed potatoes on a Monet masterpiece: climate activists are taking increasingly daring action to grab headlines -- and it's working. - Climate protesters have recently thrown soup over a Van Gogh painting and mashed potato over a Monet.
US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber
A US B-1B long-range heavy bomber will participate in ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Saturday, a defence ministry official in Seoul told AFP, ramping up a show of force after North Korea's blitz of missile launches. A South Korean defence ministry official told AFP that a US Air Force B-1B Lancer would participate in the last day of the exercises -- dubbed Vigilant Storm -- which were originally set for Monday to Friday this week.
