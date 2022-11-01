ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

New high-paid California state jobs in Sacramento County. What’s open in November?

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

The state of California is hiring in the Department of Transportation, Conservation, Health Care Services, Water Resources and more.

State jobs are known for offering great benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the highest paying Sacramento County-based jobs available on the CalCareers website, posted in the last seven days, as of Nov. 1:

Associate oil and gas engineer | Permanent full-time

Department : Conservation

Salary : $10,301 to $12,892 per month

The associate oil and gas engineer applies their knowledge in hydrocarbon technology, engineering and data management to conduct technical reviews for the California Geologic Energy Management Division.

The application closes on Nov. 7

Field representative | Permanent full-time

Department: Board of State and Community Corrections

Salary : $10,363 to $12,933 per month

The field representative supervises the Department of Board of State and Community Corrections’ planning and policy development.

The application closes on Nov. 10.

Public health medical administrator | Permanent full-time

Department : Health Care Services

Salary : $14,877 to $18,201 per month

The public health medical administrator oversees large medical programs designed for both children and adults with special medical conditions.

The application closes Nov. 14.

Information technology manger | Permanent full-time

Department : Water Resources

Salary : $10,421 to $12,668 per month

The information technology manager oversees operations across the Department of Water Resources’ information technology areas.

The application closes on Nov. 14.

Senior psychiatrist (specialist) | Limited term/full-time

Department: California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $13,197 to $30,063 per month

The senior psychiatrist makes improvements to the quality of care across the state’s correctional and rehab institutions.

The application closes on Nov. 10

Senior transportation engineer | Permanent full-time

Department : Transportation

Salary : $10,311 to $12,905 per month

The senior transportation engineer is responsible for furthering the integration of transportation asset management for the Department of Transportation.

This application closes on Nov. 10.

Attorney IV | Permanent full-time

Department : Public Health

Salary: $11,020 to $14,149 per month

The attorney provides legal advice for the Department of Public Health’s high-level employees.

The application closes on Nov. 30

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 7

vincente56
3d ago

You got to know someone to get into one of the jobs...sorry not what you know, it's who you know.

Reply(1)
4
