Watch: Gov. Polis releases proposed state budget

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Gov. Jared Polis presented the proposed state budget for the upcoming fiscal year with the Director of the Office of State Planning and Budgeting Lauren Larson Tuesday afternoon.

“The hard work of the last four years has led to a strong economic recovery, with tens of thousands of new jobs created in the last year alone and an unemployment rate below the national average,” Polis said. “But we must continue pushing forward and address the challenges facing Coloradans. I am proud that this balanced budget proposal focuses on securing today and investing in tomorrow. This budget doubles down on the work to make our state more affordable, safer, cleaner, and better prepared for a natural disaster or financial rainy day.”

According to the Office of State Planning and Budgeting , the key role of the department is to:

Develop reliable revenue estimates Develop a defensible budget within revenue constraints Analyze the management, operations, and fiscal needs of executive branch agencies Advocate for the governor’s priorities and develop solutions to achieve his objectives Track legislation and monitor the legislative budget process Provide accurate and concise public information Drive a culture of operational excellence and innovation in government through strategic planning and performance management Foster leadership in the executive branch to sustain the delivery of government services in a customer-focused manner Ensure the best return on investment for state programs through research, evaluation, and measurable outcomes

The governor said he’s focusing on saving Coloradans money and helping families, as well as addressing environmental issues through transportation.

You can watch the budget proposal release on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.