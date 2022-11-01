Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
The Verge
Paramount Plus sees a price hike in its future
Paramount chief financial officer Naveen Chopra said on an earnings call Wednesday that the company sees “opportunities to increase price on Paramount Plus” and that we’ll see it “do that in the future.” The ad-supported version of Paramount Plus currently costs $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year), while the commercial-free Premium plan costs $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year).
The Verge
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
Netflix's New Ad Tier Is Officially Here. What That Means for Viewers
The service will have commercials for the first time in its 15-year history.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - November 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Facebook likely has your contact info — even if you never signed up for its services. Here's how to remove it.
If any of your friends shared their address books with Facebook, the company likely has your contact info — even if you've never used its services.
CNET
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Coming. Here's What to Know
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. After years of being relatively lax about...
Business Insider
How many devices and people can watch Netflix at once, broken down by each subscription plan
Netflix allows you to watch on multiple devices at once, which is convenient for family sharing. Depending on the kind of Netflix plan you have, you can stream video on 1 to 4 devices at once. You can also create up to 5 Netflix profiles, so everyone can have their...
CNBC
Netflix is rolling out its $7 ad-supported tier. Here's how to change your plan
Move over "Stranger Things," the next big Netflix hit may just be commercials. The streaming giant on Thursday is rolling out its cheapest membership tier, dubbed "Basic With Ads." The new tier will cost $6.99 per month, which makes it a full $3 cheaper than Netflix's current cheapest plan, the...
HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double
By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
Gizmodo
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Doesn't Work on Apple TV Yet
The dawn of streaming with advertising has arrived. This week, Netflix’s ad-supported tier went live on several platforms. Current subscribers can essentially “downgrade” their account to the $7/month tier for Netflix Basics With Ads. It’s a little pricier than competing streaming services, but Netflix hopes you’ll find its content worth the extra few bucks.
Gizmodo
How to Join Mastodon, the Ad-Free Social Network Billionaires Can't Buy
Six months ago, after the news broke that changes were coming to Twitter’s policies against disinformation and hate speech, I decided to give Mastodon a try. Unfortunately, I didn’t stick with the app long enough to develop a habit of using it. After returning to it once again this week, that’s something I’ve come to regret. In the few days since (mostly) ditching Twitter, I’ve gained a new respect for the platform, which is decidedly less toxic and is far more conversational and troll-free. I’m hoping this very brief guide will serve new users as well as those hearing about it for the first time.
‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Doctor: Asjha Cooper Exits NBC Series After Two Seasons
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from the Nov. 2 episode of “Chicago Med.” Asjha Cooper is saying goodbye to “Chicago Med.” The actress, who has played Vanessa Taylor since Season 6, exited during Wednesday’s episode, Variety confirms. The character, who was previously revealed as Maggie’s (Marlyne Barrett) daughter who she’d given up for adoption, chose to leave her job as a doctor at the hospital for an opportunity to travel to the Philippines and help others. “This is my calling,” she told a shocked Maggie at the end of the hour. Cooper appeared in 29 episodes of Dick Wolf’s series between 2021 and 2022. She has previously...
Engadget
Combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service launching earlier than expected
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) recently announced plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streaming service set to debut in the summer of 2023. Now in the company's latest earnings call, WBD President and CEO David Zaslav said the combined service will arrive in the US earlier than expected in spring of 2023.
The best free streaming services, ranked: Freevee, Roku, Tubi and more
Should you try Freevee, Peacock, the Roku Channel, Tubi, Pluto TV or Crackle? We break down the best ad-supported, free streaming services.
CNET
Netflix's Cheaper Plan: All the Movies and Shows You Can't Watch
Netflix's new cheaper plan that includes ads launched Thursday. With those ads, comes constraints: A swathe of shows and movies are locked behind licensing restrictions. Netflix hasn't provided the complete list of unavailable shows and movies, but you can scour through the platform to see what has a lock icon on it. Those titles are excluded from the Netflix Basic With Ads plan.
Gizmodo
Finally, the Uncut Version of The Muppet Christmas Carol Is Back
There’s magic in the air, Muppets fans! The wait is finally over as Disney+ is officially adding the extended cut of The Muppet Christmas Carol to the streaming platform. And yes, it’s going to include the beloved holiday musical’s long “lost” song, “When Love is Gone.”
‘Tulsa King,’ ‘The Calling,’ ‘1923’ Among SkyShowtime Content Slate
STREAMING Series “Tulsa King,” “1923,” “Funny Woman,” “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 2, “Rabbit Hole,” “Ripley,” “Three Women” and “Lioness” and blockbuster films “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “The Northman,” “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” “Nope,” “Ambulance” and “The Bad Guys” are among the content slate revealed by streamer SkyShowtime at a launch event in Amsterdam. The content is specific to Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands and Portugal, where SkyShowtime is now available. SkyShowtime will continue its roll out across Spain, Andorra and central and eastern Europe over the coming months and through Q1 2023 and ultimately...
CNET
Comcast, Charter Announce Xumo as Name of Joint Streaming Brand
Comcast and Charter Communications have unveiled the name of their joint streaming platform: Xumo. The cable companies announced the name on Wednesday, dubbing the venture as the "new Xumo" that will include products and content. The media giants originally announced their partnership in April with plans to bring together Xumo,...
Comments / 0