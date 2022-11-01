Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Remembering New Britain's Walnut Hill Park architect
New Britain’s Walnut Hill Park is a joy to visit any time of year, but particularly in the fall as the many trees gracing the park display their stunning red and gold autumn hues. Park enthusiasts take full advantage of the cool weather to enjoy all that this magnificent venue has to offer. Whether seated on a park bench just enjoying the view or engaged in a lively Pickleball match, a cross section of the community is simultaneously energized and relaxed by the surroundings.
New Britain Herald
Valerie Muzyka
Valerie Muzyka 96, passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2022 in New Britain. Born in Lwow, Poland (now Lviv, Ukraine) Valerie along with late husband Zbigniew and three children settled in New Britain in 1956 from Belgium. Valerie worked for many years at Emhart (now Stanley, Black and Decker), and was an active member of Sacred Heart Church. Upon retiring in the early 1980s, Valerie spent a great deal of time with her four grandchildren: Thomas Muzyka, Joseph Muzyka, Nicholas Tapper and Eric Tapper. Valerie was also an avid vegetable and flower gardener, especially proud of her variety of tulips that she looked forward to growing each spring time.
New Britain Herald
Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce's 109th celebration this month
NEW BRITAIN – The Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 109th annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m. “It’s always a very fun, wonderful event,” said Bill Moore, Chamber president. “We’ll be back at Central Connecticut State University for our venue this year.”
New Britain Herald
Mary White (Tredennick) Gould
Mary White (Tredennick) Gould, 77, of Berlin, wife of the late J. Spencer Gould, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at her home. She was born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Edward Coe and Alison (Alexander) Tredennick. Mary was a graduate of Southern Connecticut State University, with her teacher's degree, and taught art education for years in the Meriden and Wallingford public school systems. She later earned a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies at Wesleyan University and continued to study art in Florence, Italy, and at the School of The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
New Britain Herald
Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron, Nancy Serafino
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron and Nancy Serafino, who formerly owned Serafino Pharmacy, with this year's Compass Awards at the annual Forever in Blue Jeans Gala Nov. 18 at The Aqua Turf Club. The gala will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the banquet...
New Britain Herald
History of Connecticut Beer presentation, tasting in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The state is full of breweries and this Saturday beer connoisseurs can check out a lecture on the History of Connecticut Beer hosted by The New Britain Public Library in collaboration with the New Britain Museum of American Art. Author Will Siss will give a lively...
New Britain Herald
Subcommittee formed to honor DeMonte, Hamzy
BRISTOL – A subcommittee has been formed to memorialize the two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last month. “Due to the outpouring of support from our local Bristol community we felt that it was important to put together a group of individuals to help us determine the best way to memorialize our fallen police officers,” Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano said.
New Britain Herald
Genevieve Bernice Dobek
Genevieve Bernice Dobek of New Britain went home to meet the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Born in New Britain on Aug. 11, 1920, daughter of the late Bernice (Bodziach) and John P. Dobek, Gene had a twin sister, Florentyna, who died at just two months old, and a brother Thaddeus who died as an infant in 1926.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Slawomir Smiarowski, 56, 64 Hayes St., New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug. Maria Luisa Aponte, 34, 556 Stanley St. Flr. 3rd, New Britain, imp parking- highway reqs. Luis Angel Santos-Davila, 48, 189 Curtis St. Apt. 1, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, two counts – first-degree failure to appear.
New Britain Herald
Local Rotary Clubs sponsor Berlin High School student for worldwide conference
BERLIN – The New Britain-Berlin and Kensington-Berlin Rotary Clubs sponsored a Berlin High student’s participation in a worldwide conference. Sophomore John Platt was able to attend the Zone 28 & 32 Interact Convention, a four day conference that brings together American, Bermudan, Canadian and French students ages 12 to 18 in a collaborative workspace.
New Britain Herald
Jean G. Bonici
Jean G. Bonici, 87, of Plainville, formerly of Southington, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General after a short illness. Jean was born in New Britain, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emily (Pekrul) Gernsky. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Jean was also a devout member of the Jehovah Witnesses.
New Britain Herald
Plainville residents looks to choose new representative of the 22nd House District
PLAINVILLE – On Election Day Plainville residents will be able to cast their vote for the next representative of the 22nd House District. The district was previously represented by Republican Rep. Bill Petit, who is not seeking re-election. Democrat Rebecca Martinez and Republican Francis Rexford Cooley are now vying for the seat.
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain voters to consider several proposed amendments to Charter, including hot-button possible addition of a chief administrative officer
NEW BRITAIN – Voters will be asked to consider several proposed amendments to the Charter this Election Day with the potential to change how the city operates. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, who has been advocating for passage of the referendum in monthly columns published by the Herald, says the changes will bring balance and stability to the city. Democrats are in opposition, claiming the amendments would consolidate power in the mayor’s office and suppress voter control.
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
New Haven’s holiday tree brought from East Haven to the Green
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids may still be counting their Halloween candy, but it is already time to think about Christmas. Tuesday morning, crews cut down a 45-foot tree in a Cosey Beach, East Haven front yard, and brought it to the New Haven Green to be the centerpiece of Elm City’s holiday […]
NECN
New Haven, Conn. Firefighter Has Died After Being Struck on I-91
An off-duty New Haven firefighter has died after he was struck on Interstate 91 North in New Haven after a crash Wednesday night. State police said Thomas Mieles, 27, of New Haven, died after the crash. Mieles joined the New Haven Fire Department 10 months ago, fulfilling his dream of...
wiltonbulletin.com
Essex home on Connecticut River with floating dock listed for $5.2M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Not all waterfront homes in Connecticut offer views of Long Island Sound. Some, like an Essex home for sale, trade in Sound views for river frontage. Listed for $5.2 million, the home on 159 River Rd. has direct frontage...
New Britain Herald
New London man, Hartford resident set to be arraigned in New Britain killing
NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
A look at the operations of Coast Guard in Connecticut
(WTNH) – News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look into Coast Guard operations on Thursday. A flight crew from Air Station Cape Cod brought an MH60 Helicopter to Coast Guard Station New Haven on Thursday to get a look at the Connecticut shoreline from the air. Several Coast Guard stations patrol, protect ports and perform search […]
