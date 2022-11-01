Read full article on original website
Related
Mom of 5 died after ketamine injection by a paramedic, family alleges in wrongful death suit
DENVER — The family of a woman who died four years ago shortly after a paramedic injected her with the powerful sedative ketamine have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the health care worker and the ambulance company. Jerica LaCour, 29, a Black woman who had been drinking alcohol...
Texas preschool teacher arrested after 4 exposed to THC and hospitalized on Halloween
Police arrested a Texas preschool teacher after four children were hospitalized on Halloween following alleged exposure to THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, according to police and the school. Four children at Primrose School of Prosper, a preschool about 40 miles north of Dallas, displayed “unusual symptoms of illness” and...
Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grade, prosecutors say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher last year because of frustration over a bad grade, prosecutors said Tuesday in court documents that for the first time reveal a possible motive. The documents were filed ahead of a hearing Wednesday where a judge...
Colorado mother sentenced in Qanon kidnapping plot
Cynthia Abcug spend time in jail after she was convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care with supporters of Qanon. KUSA's Kevin Vaughan reports.Nov. 4, 2022.
What is sextortion? One mom is warning parents after son’s death
This article addresses the issue of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Braden Markus, 15, had what his mother said was an "amazing weekend of football" on Saturday, Oct....
NBC News
531K+
Followers
59K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1