ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGIbz_0iuds76o00

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state.

With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by early afternoon and forecasters advised against mountain travel due to expected deteriorating conditions.

Southern California Weather Home Page

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the National Weather Service said.

The California Highway Patrol office at Truckee, in the Sierra north of Lake Tahoe, said drivers should expect chain controls and delays due to the first significant snow of the season.

The weather service said the heaviest precipitation was expected in Northern California, with lighter totals across Southern California.

“While much needed, this precipitation will not make much of a dent in the extreme to exceptional drought that continues to plague much of California,” forecasters wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 6

MyTYT
3d ago

These work from home " journalists " always feel the need to remind us stupid folk that a .10th of an inch of rain just wont be enough to get us out of our drought.Thank you Mr. obvious.

Reply
6
Related
KTLA

The cold November rain: More wet weather headed for Southern California

If you’re ready for rain, you’re in luck. Showers are headed to Southern California early next week — primarily on Monday and Tuesday — presenting hazards for drivers beyond the annual end of daylight saving time. “A more significant storm system will bring periods of rain and mountain snow and gusty winds to the region […]
GV Wire

Fresno Could Get 1 Inch of Rain. When Will It Hit?

Storms moving slowly through the San Joaquin Valley could deliver more than an inch of rain from late Saturday night through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford also has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Sunday night and extending to Wednesday morning. Intermittent heavy snowfall and winds up...
FRESNO, CA
CBS LA

Cold weather across the Southland brings snow to mountains

Some of our local mountains are covered in snow. Southern California is starting to dry out Thursday from a cold, slow-moving storm that rolled through the region bringing much-needed rain and creating slick and dangerous driving conditions on freeways and streets. Rain-soaked many parts of the Southland Wednesday, even flooding streets in isolated areas with brief downpours, while also driving down temperatures that brought snow to mountain areas.The colder temperatures and snow prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for the Los Angeles County Mountains that will be in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday. Forecasters said mountain areas could get up to two inches of snow, accompanied by winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, gusting up to 45 miles per hour.A freeze watch is in effect from late Thursday through Friday morning for the Antelope Valley, the National Weather Service said. The California Highway Patrol warned of heavy snow fall on the Grapevine Thursday morning, advising drivers to be careful. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area

A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Winter weather brings 1st snow of season to SoCal mountains

LOS ANGELES - Southern California is starting to dry out Thursday from a cold, slow-moving storm that rolled through the region bringing much-needed rain and creating slick and dangerous driving conditions on freeways and streets. Rain soaked many parts of the Southland Wednesday, even flooding streets in isolated areas with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Low pressure system brings rain to Southern California

A cold weather system is bringing some much needed rain and snow to Southern California. Wet freeways brought headaches to morning commuters Wednesday, but forecasters are calling for the majority of the stronger showers to have moved out by afternoon. There is a chance some areas will see lingering light rain into Thursday, according to […]
KTLA

Rain and snowfall hit Southern California

Wintry weather has officially hit Southern California with a much-needed storm drenching the southland overnight. The second wave of the storm is expected to stick around this week, bringing snowfall across the mountains. Heavy fog blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains while city streets were covered with rain and wind. The Cajon Pass along I-5 could […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way

OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Mountains See First Snow of the Season

San Diegans woke up to rainy, windy and cold weather Thursday after a storm moved across Southern California bringing in the first snow of the season. Mountain snow fell at elevations higher than 5,000 feet in the county, resulting in white snow cover on Mt. Laguna, as shown by their live cam. They received about one to three inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory expired at 10 a.m. as snow showers will diminish.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds still making their way through the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A transition of the weather pattern is commencing this afternoon an increasing cloudiness and a cold front approaches from the west. Much colder conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday as a result, with increasing chances for precipitation tonight through. Thursday. From Friday onward, a...
KTLA

KTLA

85K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy