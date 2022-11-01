Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Survey says: residents want more to do
Community residents want more to do, with nearly 90 percent of survey respondents rating local entertainment options as poor to fair, according to City Manager Ron Strand at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. The only exception was for outdoor activities, with nearly three-quarters of those responding rating these as...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 11/7/2022 – 11/11/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of November 7 – November 11, 2022. Eastern Kern County. Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202 between...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
November HSUMD meeting: Putting California on the map
The Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert’s monthly general meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Historic USO Building, 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. The guest speaker for the evening will be David Carle, author of the book, “Putting California on the Map: Von Schmidt’s Lines”.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Trona teachers host candidates
Haughton Hall in Trona was the setting for a Trona Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees candidate town hall meeting in which the candidates fielded questions on issues important to the teachers. The Trona Teachers Association sponsored the event, and TTA President Mike Lane served as moderator. Incumbents Priscilla...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The Weston Column: Halloween night in Ridgecrest (and the days before)
As I write this November 1, I know it's all over but I want to linger with the memories a little longer. Halloween this year was special. For me at any rate. The last three years if nothing else have made me appreciate that nothing is to be taken for granted in this life. I intend to enjoy each holiday and event to its fullest.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Vote for Chris Ellis
Ridgecrest is fortunate to have Chris Ellis running for city council. Chris is extremely, well qualified and committed to making Ridgecrest a better city to live in. His knowledge and expertise in water comes at a critical time in our existence. His positive relationship with the Navy is also a plus up for the community. I strongly support Chris Ellis for city council and urge you to vote for him.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
City to merge public works director and deputy city manager, Strand hints Reed to be offered job
The city will be merging the positions of public works director and deputy city manager, according to a decision by the Ridgecrest City Council Wednesday. The vote was unanimous from the four council members present. Council Member Peggy Breeden was absent. City Manager Ron Strand described the new post as...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RCA Church to participate in Operation Christmas Child Nov. 14-21
For the past 29 years, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting shoe boxes filled with hope for the children of the world. RCA Church, located at 800 W. Upjohn Ave., will again serve as a collection site for Operation Christmas Child, said to be the world's largest Christmas project of its kind. Operation Christmas Child is an effort of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization that has delivered millions of shoeboxes filled with gifts.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chamber Music Society to feature Artis LA
The second concert of the 2022-23 season of the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society is Artis LA. Back by popular demand, this compilation group features Aubree Oliverson, Vijay Venkatesh, and others. Attendees may remember the enthusiastically received program offered by Aubree Oliverson and Vijay Venkatesh last year. RCMS is happy to...
