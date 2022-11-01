Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Linville is Kern County Fire's new Ridgecrest rep
Division Chief Kain Linville will be the Kern County Fire Department's representative to Ridgecrest according to an announcement by former rep Fire Deputy Chief Billy Steers at the Nov. 2, 2022 Ridgecrest City Council Meeting. Linville has served as Fire Marshal for the past year, Steers said, as well as having held several other position.
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 11/7/2022 – 11/11/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of November 7 – November 11, 2022. Eastern Kern County. Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202 between...
Survey says: residents want more to do
Community residents want more to do, with nearly 90 percent of survey respondents rating local entertainment options as poor to fair, according to City Manager Ron Strand at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. The only exception was for outdoor activities, with nearly three-quarters of those responding rating these as...
Trona teachers host candidates
Haughton Hall in Trona was the setting for a Trona Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees candidate town hall meeting in which the candidates fielded questions on issues important to the teachers. The Trona Teachers Association sponsored the event, and TTA President Mike Lane served as moderator. Incumbents Priscilla...
The Weston Column: Halloween night in Ridgecrest (and the days before)
As I write this November 1, I know it's all over but I want to linger with the memories a little longer. Halloween this year was special. For me at any rate. The last three years if nothing else have made me appreciate that nothing is to be taken for granted in this life. I intend to enjoy each holiday and event to its fullest.
Letter to the editor: Book sale was a success
The Used Book Sale held in October at the Sierra Vista Center was a big success for the Friends of the Ridgecrest Branch Library thanks to the work of more than 50 people. Besides our wonderful members, we had much needed assistance from other organizations and community members for set-up and tear-down. We would like to give these folks the recognition they deserve with our sincere gratitude.
My thoughts: Election Day
Election Day is just about here. Besides going to the polls for me and probably many others it also means the end of the long string of ads from candidates giving me reasons not to vote for their opponents without giving me a reason to vote for them. It can...
Chamber Music Society to feature Artis LA
The second concert of the 2022-23 season of the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society is Artis LA. Back by popular demand, this compilation group features Aubree Oliverson, Vijay Venkatesh, and others. Attendees may remember the enthusiastically received program offered by Aubree Oliverson and Vijay Venkatesh last year. RCMS is happy to...
