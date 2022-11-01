ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Linville is Kern County Fire's new Ridgecrest rep

Division Chief Kain Linville will be the Kern County Fire Department's representative to Ridgecrest according to an announcement by former rep Fire Deputy Chief Billy Steers at the Nov. 2, 2022 Ridgecrest City Council Meeting. Linville has served as Fire Marshal for the past year, Steers said, as well as having held several other position.
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

2 killed in crash in Mojave identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Multiple KCSO units at mobile home park in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators have been called for an unspecified situation in Tehachapi Thursday night. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews were called to the the Willow Springs Estates mobile home park on East Tehachapi Boulevard at around 7 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted the large […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella woman was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic offenses and child endangerment on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies were conducting a home probation check at Mulberry Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. where they found Kimberly Tieche, 60, allegedly in possession of over […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

November HSUMD meeting: Putting California on the map

The Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert’s monthly general meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Historic USO Building, 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. The guest speaker for the evening will be David Carle, author of the book, “Putting California on the Map: Von Schmidt’s Lines”.
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET 17

Tax increase measures across Kern

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern will see...
MCFARLAND, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Traffic Advisory for the Week of 11/7/2022 – 11/11/2022

EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of November 7 – November 11, 2022. Eastern Kern County. Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202 between...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Survey says: residents want more to do

Community residents want more to do, with nearly 90 percent of survey respondents rating local entertainment options as poor to fair, according to City Manager Ron Strand at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. The only exception was for outdoor activities, with nearly three-quarters of those responding rating these as...
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Now

Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Letter to the editor: Book sale was a success

The Used Book Sale held in October at the Sierra Vista Center was a big success for the Friends of the Ridgecrest Branch Library thanks to the work of more than 50 people. Besides our wonderful members, we had much needed assistance from other organizations and community members for set-up and tear-down. We would like to give these folks the recognition they deserve with our sincere gratitude.
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

The Weston Column: Halloween night in Ridgecrest (and the days before)

As I write this November 1, I know it's all over but I want to linger with the memories a little longer. Halloween this year was special. For me at any rate. The last three years if nothing else have made me appreciate that nothing is to be taken for granted in this life. I intend to enjoy each holiday and event to its fullest.
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Trona teachers host candidates

Haughton Hall in Trona was the setting for a Trona Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees candidate town hall meeting in which the candidates fielded questions on issues important to the teachers. The Trona Teachers Association sponsored the event, and TTA President Mike Lane served as moderator. Incumbents Priscilla...
TRONA, CA
KGET

Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

RCA Church to participate in Operation Christmas Child Nov. 14-21

For the past 29 years, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting shoe boxes filled with hope for the children of the world. RCA Church, located at 800 W. Upjohn Ave., will again serve as a collection site for Operation Christmas Child, said to be the world's largest Christmas project of its kind. Operation Christmas Child is an effort of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization that has delivered millions of shoeboxes filled with gifts.
RIDGECREST, CA

