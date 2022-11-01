Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Linville is Kern County Fire's new Ridgecrest rep
Division Chief Kain Linville will be the Kern County Fire Department's representative to Ridgecrest according to an announcement by former rep Fire Deputy Chief Billy Steers at the Nov. 2, 2022 Ridgecrest City Council Meeting. Linville has served as Fire Marshal for the past year, Steers said, as well as having held several other position.
2 killed in crash in Mojave identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
Multiple KCSO units at mobile home park in Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators have been called for an unspecified situation in Tehachapi Thursday night. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews were called to the the Willow Springs Estates mobile home park on East Tehachapi Boulevard at around 7 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted the large […]
Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella woman was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic offenses and child endangerment on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies were conducting a home probation check at Mulberry Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. where they found Kimberly Tieche, 60, allegedly in possession of over […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
November HSUMD meeting: Putting California on the map
The Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert’s monthly general meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Historic USO Building, 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. The guest speaker for the evening will be David Carle, author of the book, “Putting California on the Map: Von Schmidt’s Lines”.
KGET 17
Tax increase measures across Kern
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern will see...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 11/7/2022 – 11/11/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of November 7 – November 11, 2022. Eastern Kern County. Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202 between...
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Survey says: residents want more to do
Community residents want more to do, with nearly 90 percent of survey respondents rating local entertainment options as poor to fair, according to City Manager Ron Strand at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. The only exception was for outdoor activities, with nearly three-quarters of those responding rating these as...
Bakersfield Now
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Book sale was a success
The Used Book Sale held in October at the Sierra Vista Center was a big success for the Friends of the Ridgecrest Branch Library thanks to the work of more than 50 people. Besides our wonderful members, we had much needed assistance from other organizations and community members for set-up and tear-down. We would like to give these folks the recognition they deserve with our sincere gratitude.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The Weston Column: Halloween night in Ridgecrest (and the days before)
As I write this November 1, I know it's all over but I want to linger with the memories a little longer. Halloween this year was special. For me at any rate. The last three years if nothing else have made me appreciate that nothing is to be taken for granted in this life. I intend to enjoy each holiday and event to its fullest.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Trona teachers host candidates
Haughton Hall in Trona was the setting for a Trona Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees candidate town hall meeting in which the candidates fielded questions on issues important to the teachers. The Trona Teachers Association sponsored the event, and TTA President Mike Lane served as moderator. Incumbents Priscilla...
Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
Meth-using driver found not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist. Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
City to merge public works director and deputy city manager, Strand hints Reed to be offered job
The city will be merging the positions of public works director and deputy city manager, according to a decision by the Ridgecrest City Council Wednesday. The vote was unanimous from the four council members present. Council Member Peggy Breeden was absent. City Manager Ron Strand described the new post as...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RCA Church to participate in Operation Christmas Child Nov. 14-21
For the past 29 years, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting shoe boxes filled with hope for the children of the world. RCA Church, located at 800 W. Upjohn Ave., will again serve as a collection site for Operation Christmas Child, said to be the world's largest Christmas project of its kind. Operation Christmas Child is an effort of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization that has delivered millions of shoeboxes filled with gifts.
