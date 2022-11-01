Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling over 600 cases of lettuce due to concerns that the product could be contaminated with salmonella. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole-head variety lettuces are included in the voluntary recall. Affected lot codes include 001293 and 001294, and can be found on the label.
LONDON (AP) — The European Commission has authorized the world’s first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year. In a statement Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed...
