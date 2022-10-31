Read full article on original website
Urgent warning as thousands of people have been given the wrong flu jab – are you one of them?
THOUSANDS of Brits have been given the wrong flu jab which leaves them exposed to the deadly virus this coming winter. Many people aged 65 years and over could have been given a flu jab which is ineffective for the age group. Experts have called on healthcare professionals to revaccinate...
A woman had her eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected by a parasite found in tap water
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected. Marie Mason caught a rare parasite infection, called Acanthamoeba keratitis, which can cause blindness. Symptoms of the infection include: eye pain, blurred vision, and the sensation of something in the eye. A...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
Here are the new most common COVID symptoms, according to a study
After nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the new most common COVID-19 symptoms have changed and vary widely depending on vaccination status. According to the ZOE Health Study’s findings on most common COVID-19 symptoms, participants who were fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated reported four of the top symptoms. However, one symptom differed depending on your vaccination status.
Healthline
Diabetes and the Flu Shot: What You Should Know
Whenever a nip of cold is in the air, and coughs and sneezes ring out in public places, you know it’s flu season again. If you live with diabetes, you’re probably being prodded to go get a flu shot and related vaccines. People with diabetes (PWDs) face a.
What is RSV, who is at risk and why cases tend to rise this time of year
Early symptoms tend to include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, and cough. Those symptoms can worsen, causing inflammation of the small airways in the lung.
The main COVID-19 symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child
SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
Consumer Reports.org
Why Older Adults Need Special Flu Shots
For many years, people who are 65 or older have had the option to get a flu shot that’s specially formulated for them. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined to recommend that older adults get these shots instead of the standard flu shot options. This flu season, that has changed.
A man nearly died from a brain infection with a fungus that most people inhale every day
Fungal infections such as Aspergillus pose a serious threat to people with compromised immune systems, who have a higher risk of getting sick.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Five most common symptoms of latest Covid variants to sweep the UK
Experts have listed the five most common symptoms of Covid now being reported by people in the UK who have the virus. The symptoms have changed over time with the emergence of new variants and as more people have been vaccinated. The original signs to look for were a new,...
ABC News
4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds
On Sunday night, 4-month-old Aesop Light was happy and alert. By Monday morning, he was struggling to breathe. Aesop's parents, Corey and Tara Light, took him to an emergency room near their home in the Chicago suburbs, but it didn't have a children's wing, so Aesop was rushed by ambulance to another hospital an hour away. He tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common virus that causes lung infections.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed
What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine jabs you’ve had, major study says
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine doses you’ve had, according to a major study. If you’ve ever had COVID, there’s a chance you’re all too familiar with symptoms of the virus, which include a cough, tiredness, and headaches. But as the virus...
COVID-19 and Life Expectancy
The media usually report COVID data regarding recent changes in daily cases and deaths (typically single-digit percentages) or cumulative counts for the U.S. or globally (typically millions). Neither provides a gut feeling as to the seriousness of the pandemic. We used state-level data from public sources and searched for relationships that could explain differences in life expectancies among states.
‘Alarming’ rise in type 2 diabetes diagnoses in young Britons under 40
Experts have sounded the alarm after new figures suggest there has been an “alarming acceleration” of type 2 diabetes diagnoses among people under 40 years old in the UK.The analysis by Diabetes UK and Tesco showed that cases of type 2 diabetes are currently rising at a faster rate among younger age groups under 40, than in those over 40.The charity’s research also found that people under 40 are generally unaware of many symptoms associated with type 2 diabetes or the health complications it can lead to.Diabetes UK predicted that the number of people in the UK aged between...
News-Medical.net
An estimated 15% of U.S. adults infected with SARS-CoV-2 have long-COVID
In a recent study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers in the United States estimated the sociodemographic factors associated with and prevalence of post-acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptom sequelae (PASC) or long COVID (LCOVID). They also assessed the association of vaccination status and dominant strain at the time of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with the risk of LCOVID development.
