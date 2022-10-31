ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LehighValleyLive.com

Here are the new most common COVID symptoms, according to a study

After nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the new most common COVID-19 symptoms have changed and vary widely depending on vaccination status. According to the ZOE Health Study’s findings on most common COVID-19 symptoms, participants who were fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated reported four of the top symptoms. However, one symptom differed depending on your vaccination status.
Healthline

Diabetes and the Flu Shot: What You Should Know

Whenever a nip of cold is in the air, and coughs and sneezes ring out in public places, you know it’s flu season again. If you live with diabetes, you’re probably being prodded to go get a flu shot and related vaccines. People with diabetes (PWDs) face a.
PIX11

The main COVID-19 symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
CBS San Francisco

What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child

SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
Consumer Reports.org

Why Older Adults Need Special Flu Shots

For many years, people who are 65 or older have had the option to get a flu shot that’s specially formulated for them. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined to recommend that older adults get these shots instead of the standard flu shot options. This flu season, that has changed.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Five most common symptoms of latest Covid variants to sweep the UK

Experts have listed the five most common symptoms of Covid now being reported by people in the UK who have the virus. The symptoms have changed over time with the emergence of new variants and as more people have been vaccinated. The original signs to look for were a new,...
NBC News

Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds

On Sunday night, 4-month-old Aesop Light was happy and alert. By Monday morning, he was struggling to breathe. Aesop's parents, Corey and Tara Light, took him to an emergency room near their home in the Chicago suburbs, but it didn't have a children's wing, so Aesop was rushed by ambulance to another hospital an hour away. He tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common virus that causes lung infections.
CALIFORNIA STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly

The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed

What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
American Council on Science and Health

COVID-19 and Life Expectancy

The media usually report COVID data regarding recent changes in daily cases and deaths (typically single-digit percentages) or cumulative counts for the U.S. or globally (typically millions). Neither provides a gut feeling as to the seriousness of the pandemic. We used state-level data from public sources and searched for relationships that could explain differences in life expectancies among states.
The Independent

‘Alarming’ rise in type 2 diabetes diagnoses in young Britons under 40

Experts have sounded the alarm after new figures suggest there has been an “alarming acceleration” of type 2 diabetes diagnoses among people under 40 years old in the UK.The analysis by Diabetes UK and Tesco showed that cases of type 2 diabetes are currently rising at a faster rate among younger age groups under 40, than in those over 40.The charity’s research also found that people under 40 are generally unaware of many symptoms associated with type 2 diabetes or the health complications it can lead to.Diabetes UK predicted that the number of people in the UK aged between...
News-Medical.net

An estimated 15% of U.S. adults infected with SARS-CoV-2 have long-COVID

In a recent study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers in the United States estimated the sociodemographic factors associated with and prevalence of post-acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptom sequelae (PASC) or long COVID (LCOVID). They also assessed the association of vaccination status and dominant strain at the time of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with the risk of LCOVID development.

