CoinTelegraph
Bank of England raises interest rates to 3%, largest jump in 33 years
Desperate times call for desperate measures. The Bank of England, effectively the United Kingdom’s version of the Federal Reserve, has raised interest rates by the highest rate in 33 years. The Bank of England’s bank rate, or the cost of borrowing money, rose by 0.75% to 3%. According to...
CoinTelegraph
Traders expect 200% upside from MATIC, but does Polygon network data support that?
In the past year, Polygon (MATIC) has focused on growing their list of high-profile partners which includes luminaries like Disney, Starbucks and Robinhood. The recent announcements of partnerships with both Instagram and JPMorgan have speculators pushing the token price up nearly 200%. In addition to partnerships, blockchain adoption through network...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin holds $20K post-Fed as rising dollar sparks BTC price warning
Bitcoin (BTC) lingered lower on Nov. 3 as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering just above $20,000 on the day. The pair had seen flash volatility as the Fed hiked 0.75%, with fakeout moves up and...
CoinTelegraph
‘Great cryptocurrencies have to go through several collapses’ — Cardano founder
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and one of the co-founders of Ethereum, said one of the biggest lessons crypto users could take away from the collapse of Terra and other projects was learning to appreciate those that withstood the test of time. Speaking to Cointelegraph at the Web Summit...
CoinTelegraph
Goldman Sachs creates digital asset taxonomy system for subscribing investors
Goldman Sachs, MSCI and Coin Metrics announced on Nov. 3 that they have devised a digital assets classification system to increase the transparency of market movements and help market participants analyze the digital assets ecosystem. The new system is called “Datonomy” and is available by subscription from the three companies.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Was Celsius just a Ponzi after all?
Crypto lender Celsius was one of the biggest casualties of the bear market. After halting withdrawals for months due to “extreme market conditions,” the distressed lender officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 13. Now, the federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings has ordered the case examiner to determine whether the company was operating like a Ponzi scheme. Disgruntled Celsius customers have made a strong case that the company’s business operations met the legal definition of a Ponzi. After all, it didn’t take long for Celsius’ business model to crumble under volatility. This is one case we should all be monitoring very closely.
CoinTelegraph
Robinhood not giving up on crypto despite Q3 crypto revenue slashing 12%
Crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood highlighted lagging cryptocurrency revenue in the third quarter of 2022, though the results will do little to dampen its ambition to serve the market, its CEO says. The trading platform announced its third-quarter results on Nov. 2, with the Robinhood executives pointing to a...
CoinTelegraph
UBS AG launches digital bond settled on blockchain and traditional exchanges
Swiss investment bank UBS AG introduced its hybrid digital bond on Nov. 3, claiming to be the world’s first publicly traded bond that’s settled on both blockchain-based and traditional exchanges. According to the bank, the digital bond has the same instrument structure, legal status and rating as a...
CoinTelegraph
IRS prepares for an increase in crypto cases in the upcoming tax season
The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) criminal investigation division is ramping up for tax season with its sights set on the crypto community. According to a report from Bloomberg Law, the division chief Jim Lee said they are preparing “hundreds” of crypto-involved cases, many of which will soon be available to the public.
CoinTelegraph
What will Crypto Twitter look like post-acquisition? Blockchain executives share their insights
Nearly seven months after Tesla CEO Elon Musk first made a tender offer to purchase social media giant Twitter, the $44 billion deal finally came to a close, resembling much of the original terms despite a heated corporate tug-of-war. As a platform for news and announcements, marketing, and developer-user communication in the blockchain realm, crypto enthusiasts have already begun to speculate on the future of Twitter now that it’s in the hands of the billionaire tech entrepreneur.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase transaction revenues plummet 44% as users activity declines in Q3
Crypto exchange Coinbase saw a huge fall in its transaction revenues in the third quarter after activity fell amid a broader market downturn, but managed to cut its losses in half compared to the prior quarter. In its shareholder letter released on Nov. 3, the company shared that transaction revenue...
CoinTelegraph
Waves Camp partners with WX.Network giving incubated projects access to 1M crypto users
MIAMI — 04.11.22 — Waves Camp, an ecosystem incubator recently launched to grow the Waves ecosystem, is partnering with leading decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform WX.Network (WX). The partnership will involve the development of WX launchpad, a fundraising platform aimed at helping projects bootstrap funding from the Waves Community.
CoinTelegraph
How to transfer $1 billion for basically free: Bitcoin whale watching
Billionaires, take note. It's one million times cheaper to send huge sums of money on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain. A Bitcoin user sent over 50,562 BTC ($1 billion) to an address on the blockchain, paying a fee of just 2,513 Satoshis (the smallest denomination of a Bitcoin), equivalent to half a dollar for the pleasure.
CoinTelegraph
WhatsApp crash: Are decentralized blockchain messengers a real alternative?
Since the introduction of ICQ — the progenitor of online chat applications — the expectation from instant messaging (IM) services has never changed. Users simply want them to work, which apparently turned into a tall order, given the frequent downtimes most popular chat apps experience nowadays. Launched the...
CoinTelegraph
Santander UK limits crypto transactions for its customers
Multinational banking group Santander has placed a limit on all crypto transactions for its customers in the United Kingdom. The group cited cryptocurrency fraud warnings from regulators as the reason behind its decision. According to an announcement on Nov. 3, the bank plans to protect its customers from the risks...
CoinTelegraph
Developers need to stop crypto hackers — or face regulation in 2023
Third-party data breaches have exploded. The problem? Companies, including cryptocurrency exchanges, don’t know how to protect against them. When exchanges sign new vendors, most just innately expect that their vendors employ the same level of scrutiny as they do. Others don’t consider it at all. In today’s age, it isn’t just a good practice to test for vulnerabilities down the supply chain — it is absolutely necessary.
CoinTelegraph
You have our swords: 12 independent entities pledge legal support for Ripple
Fintech firm Ripple is garnering more support from the crypto and finance industry in its ongoing battle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Nov. 4, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse proudly tweeted that the number of companies, developers, exchanges, associations and investors officially supporting the firm has reached 12.
CoinTelegraph
Three crypto ETFs to be delisted in Australia as crypto winter continues
The companies behind the Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF, Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF, and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF filed a request to revoke their quotations on Cboe Australia, according to letters disclosed on Nov. 2. The decision to revoke the quotes reflects the crypto winter's impact on...
CoinTelegraph
Why are institutions accumulating crypto in 2022? Fidelity researcher explains
Institutions' investment in crypto has increased in 2022 despite the bear market, according to a recent survey by Fidelity Digital Assets. In particular, the amount of large investors betting on Ethereum have doubled in the last two years, as revelead by Chris Kuiper, the Head of Research at Fidelity Digital Assets in a recent interview with Cointelegraph.
CoinTelegraph
Fidelity offers retail investors commission-free BTC and ETH trading
Fidelity Investments is expanding retail access to commission-free cryptocurrency trading services — a move designed to recognize growing mainstream interest in digital assets. According to CNBC, Fidelity’s new crypto offering will be powered by its subsidiary, Fidelity Digital Assets. Dubbed Fidelity Crypto, the new service will give retail investors...
