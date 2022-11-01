Read full article on original website
Shoshone News Press
LETTER: Re-elect John and Jay
During this election year, I, as a concerned citizen of Shoshone County, would like to urge every other citizen of Shoshone County to form your own opinion on the candidates running, based on merit and achievements, not on what you have heard from another person’s mouth or more importantly Facebook. I would like you to think about this objectively… if a candidate is running a smear campaign against another candidate to try to get elected, is that someone you really want to run the county or any council? It’s only a matter of time before they turn on you, the citizens of the county that voted them in.
Kootenai County approved Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Thursday to approve the expansion of a planned unit development owned by Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the final application. Bill Brooks cast the dissenting...
Shoshone News Press
Jail Bookings: Oct. 21- Nov. 2
• Nicholas Elias Bauer, 42, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault. • Laurel Denise Story-Bauer, 62, of Pinehurst, Idaho, was arrested and booked for accessory to felony/harboring.
Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
Shoshone News Press
Two arrested following stabbing
SILVERTON –– Deputies from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon in the usually-quiet community of Silverton. Nicholas E. Bauer, 42, and Laurel D. Story-Bauer, 62, were taken into custody this afternoon following a multi-agency investigation that led law enforcement from the east Shoshone community, back to a motel in Kellogg.
pullmanradio.com
Continued Federal Suspension Of Work Permits Involving “Wetlands” Causes US95 Safety Improvements South Of Moscow To Run Behind Schedule
Delays on the long-planned for safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow are continuing. Work finally began last spring to widen, flatten, straighten and realign US95 South of Moscow. In March the environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit against the Idaho Transportation Department to stop the highway safety improvements. The latest suit claims that permitting work for the project underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway. That suit is still pending in federal court with a status report deadline set for February 11th. In the meantime, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspend its permits allowing construction at 13 wetland sites. The fed agency made that decision in late August giving the corps at least 60 days to reexamine the wetlands at one site.
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
Shoshone News Press
Linda Ione Emerson, 78
Linda Ione Emerson, 78, of Mullan, Idaho, passed away Nov. 1, 2022, at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg, Idaho. Linda was born on Dec. 6, 1943, in Tacoma, Wash., a daughter of the late Glenn and Grace Schumock. Linda was married to Richard Emerson on June 19, 1970, in Federal...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Latah County
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Eastern Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 4 inches of snow in the valleys and up to 10 inches of snow in the mountains. The Winter Storm Watch starts tonight and runs into Friday afternoon.
Shoshone News Press
Im(paw)sible to say no; SPR seeks experienced dog owner
KELLOGG — "Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." The words of famed American photographer Rodger Caras ring true, and we know just the guy to help make someone’s life complete. Volunteers with the Shoshone Pet Rescue are looking for an experienced dog...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sweet Lou’s expands veterans dinners to Athol
Sweet Lou’s restaurants in Ponderay, Coeur d’Alene, and Athol are saluting the troops by offering all current and former members of the U.S. armed forces a free, hand-cut, six-ounce, USDA choice top sirloin with one side on Veterans Day. “We always look forward to this day,” Chad Foust,...
