To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. 8:00 p.m. “20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda”. 9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) 8:00 p.m. “Lopez vs. Lopez” (series premiere) 8:30 p.m. “Young Rock” (season premiere) 9:00 p.m. “ Dateline” (two...

2 DAYS AGO