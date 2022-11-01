TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over 200 new laws took effect Tuesday in Oklahoma ranging from catalytic converter thefts to cracking down on robocalls. One new law gives renters more power by allowing them to make essential home repairs without having to foot the bill. House Bill 3409 modified the Oklahoma Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. It now states tenants can deduct the repair costs from their rent for up to one month's total rent.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO