Read full article on original website
Related
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
These Are Some Of The Victims Of The Halloween Crowd Crush Disaster In Seoul
The victims, who were mostly women in their 20s as well as teenagers and foreigners, leave behind grieving family and friends in South Korea and around the world.
Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They Quietly Tied The Knot
Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín shared a sweet video celebrating their marriage on Instagram.
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
ESPN
Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships
With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe for $20 million
Anne Jakkapong Jakrajutatip, the CEO of the Thailand-based JKN Global Group, is the first woman to own the global beauty pageant organization.
Gymnastics-Andrade becomes Brazil's first world all-around champion
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rebeca Andrade became the first Brazilian to win the women's individual all-around title at the world gymnastics championships in Liverpool, England on Thursday.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
Comments / 0