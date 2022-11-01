ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Police: DUI suspect fled from robbery before deadly crash

By Melanie DaSilva
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash in Providence faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Jonathan Santiago, 29, of Rockland, was arraigned on charges of driving under the influence, driving to endanger resulting in death, and first-degree robbery, along with several traffic violations.

He is being held without bail for the robbery and is due in court next week.

Police allege Santiago and a 37-year-old man robbed someone at an Allens Avenue business before fleeing the scene.

A short time later, Santiago was driving south on Service Road 7 around 1:45 a.m. and struck another vehicle heading west on Broad Street.

BACKGROUND: Man killed in Providence crash; 1 arrested for DUI

The passenger in Santiago’s vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said Santiago smelled like alcohol and they found the stolen items in his car.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

