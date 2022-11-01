Read full article on original website
Panych Offers Insider’s View on Cybersecurity, Mentoring
Louisiana Nets $2M in Federal Funds for Air Quality Monitoring
(TNS) — The Environmental Protection Agency will grant Louisiana more than $2 million to improve air quality monitoring in polluted areas, with much of the grant aimed at historically Black communities along the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The money is part of $53.4 million being...
Audit: 2021 Hack Cost Port of Louisiana $420K in Lost Funds
(TNS) — The Louisiana state agency overseeing one of America's largest ports by volume suffered a cyber attack in last year that cost it more than $420,000, a newly public audit has found. Auditors for the Port of South Louisiana said the cyber attack led to the money being...
SADA helps State of Arizona boost productivity and save millions with Google Workspace
After doing a deep dive of approximately 800 servers and finding security vulnerabilities, the State of Arizona, the 6th largest and the 14th most populous of the 50 states in the country, partnered with SADA to migrate 36,000 employees and contractors to Google Workspace. Prior to the migration, the state’s employees and contractors were using 10 separate email systems, hindering collaboration between agencies and employees.
Departments Seeking Managerial, Specialty Expertise
Tracking the Spend: Emergency Services’ Top IT Services Purchases in Q3
Georgia Lands EV Plant After Awarding Company $178M Grant
(TNS) — A Belgian company is expanding its operations in Augusta by building a new electric vehicle battery component factory. Solvay Specialty Polymers announced Thursday it will build a plant next to its existing Augusta factory to manufacture EV-grade binders and separator coatings, Sen Raphael Warnock announced in a press release. The parts the factory will produce are critical components within the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.
Washington State Pulls from Media Industry for Newest CISO
The state of Washington has turned to the newspaper and media industry for its newest chief information security officer. Ralph Johnson has been named as the next CISO for Washington Technology Solutions (WaTech). He begins in the new role Dec. 1. Johnson currently leads the information security program for NantMedia...
All Aboard: Hundreds of School Districts Funded for E-Buses
School districts across the nation will soon begin transitioning at least part of their bus fleets toward electrification and other forms of cleaner energy. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the recipients of its Clean School Bus program last week, awarding 389 school districts some $965 million toward the purchase of more than 2,400 school buses.
2022 Analysis Highlights States' Data-Based Decision-Making
Last month, Results for America released the 2022 Invest in What Works State Standard of Excellence, an analysis that highlighted the work of eight states around data-driven decision-making. This year, the following states were selected by the group for recognition as leaders in the space: Colorado, Minnesota, Tennessee, North Carolina,...
Ohio Telecom Inks Broadband Deal in Ashtabula County
(TNS) — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Ohio Transparent Telecom to provide broadband to between 6,000 and 8,000 county residents at a meeting on Tuesday. The contract will have OTT provide fixed wireless broadband service in New Lyme, Cherry Valley and Richmond Townships, according...
Arizona to Invest in EV Charging Stations Over Next 5 Years
(TNS) — The State of Arizona is set to receive $76.5 million from the National Electric Vehicle Program ( NEVI) that will fund a wave of electric vehicle (EV) charger upgrades and construction through the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Under current plans, upgrades will begin next year and...
Texas Law Might Require Panic Buttons, Locked Doors for K-12
(TNS) — Texas schools would need silent panic buttons in classrooms and two-way emergency radios on campus under a new proposed state rule. The proposed school safety standards rule would also require that all doors and windows that lead into school buildings are locked and monitored. The Texas Education...
3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses
(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
Idaho Doles Out Over 50K Microgrants for K-12 Families
A $50 million grant program launched last month in Idaho that provides funding for technology and other expenses for families whose students faced massive learning loss has already helped tens of thousands, according to stewards of the program. The Empowering Parents grants program was passed by state senators in February...
