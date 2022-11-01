Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cobra Kai’ star Ralph Macchio explains why he turned down Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ remake: 'Door was open'
Will Smith asked Ralph Macchio to be involved with his remake of "The Karate Kid" – but the actor who famously played Daniel LaRusso turned down the offer. The "Cobra Kai" star shared his account in a new memoir titled "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," which details his rise to stardom with the beloved film franchise. The book is out on Tuesday.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
16 Times Actors Were So Poorly Cast In Movies, They Basically Ruined The Whole Thing
"Having Maria Bello in the third Mummy movie, replacing Rachel Weisz, was a terrible choice. It would’ve been better to say Evelyn died than to recast her."
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Tim Burton Says He Has No Interest in Doing a Marvel Film: 'l Can't Deal with a Multi-Universe'
Tim Burton says he has no plans to craft anything within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The acclaimed director, 64, spoke about the future of his filmmaking career on Saturday during a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, according to Deadline. Burton — who is known for...
IGN
Deadpool 3: Reynolds and Jackman Say Wolverine's Return Has Been 'Brewing for a Long Time'
Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 is a crazy enough sentence, but according to Ryan Reynolds this has been in the works for quite some time. In an interview with Variety, Reynolds revealed that he met Marvel's Kevin Feige three and a half years after Disney acquired Fox, and this was when the idea of teaming-up Deadpool and Wolverine first came up.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
James Cameron blasts both Marvel and DC Comics movies for having superhero characters who 'all act like they’re in college'
Just over three years after Martin Scorsese famously said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' another auteur has chimed in with his take: Avatar filmmaker James Cameron. The 68-year-old filmmaker has started making the press rounds for his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, in theaters December 16, when he chimed in on both Marvel and DC movies in a lengthy interview with The New York Times.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set
You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed Oscar-nominated box office smash getting an unrelated prequel instead of a sequel is still boggling minds
On paper, a critically-acclaimed thriller hailing from one of the best directors in the business that earned nearly $240 million at the box office and landed five Academy Award nominations would be a shoo-in for the sequels that were already planned ahead of time, but that didn’t turn out to be the case for David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
thedigitalfix.com
Morgan Freeman reveals how he developed his iconic voice
In 2007, veteran actor Morgan Freeman appeared on Conan O’Brien’s talk show and revealed that his most famous feature – his voice – is not something that came naturally, it had to be trained. Freeman’s voice has been put to good use as narration in some of the best movies of all time such as The Shawshank Redemption and March of the Penguins, as well as giving him the gravitas to play God in Bruce Almighty/Evan Almighty.
thedigitalfix.com
It turns out fuelling Star Trek’s Enterprise-D is stupidly expensive
We all know in Gene Roddenberry’s sci-fi series, Star Trek, humanity has long evolved past the point of needing money. Instead, humanity, and indeed all members of The Federation, work not for commercial or monetary gain but instead to better themselves as people. Unfortunately for you, we don’t live...
thedigitalfix.com
Bryan Fuller to direct first movie, Mads Mikkelsen to star
Hot on the heels of yesterday’s announcement that Bryan Fuller is bringing a Friday the 13th prequel series to Peacock, comes the news that he is set to direct his first feature film [via Deadline]. Fuller has worked in television for years, on acclaimed TV series such as Pushing Daisies, American Gods, and on several different Star Trek series. He is reteaming with Mads Mikkelsen – the star of probably his most iconic series, Hannibal – for this new movie.
TVOvermind
Top 10 Recently Released Movies to Add to Your Watch List
From Top Gun, which became the talk of the town due to its next-level hyper-realistic aviation combat scenes, to Everything Everywhere All At Once, which managed to capture the concept of the Multiverse, there are a lot of movies to add to your watch list. However, do not worry! After...
thedigitalfix.com
28 Months Later has been written, Danny Boyle wants to direct
28 Days Later is often credited with helping revive the zombie movie genre for a new generation. Directed by Danny Boyle, the horror movie ditched the idea that zombies are undead ghouls and reimagined them as living beings infected with a rabies-like virus that transforms them into rage-filled monsters. This...
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson Movie Lucy Getting TV Series Spinoff With Morgan Freeman Returning
Lucy, the 2014 sci-fi film starring Scarlett Johansson is getting a new TV series spinoff, one that will see Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman reprise his role from the original film. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow (both owned by Vine Alternative Investments) have partnered for the Lucy TV series; EuropaCorp partnered with Universal Pictures on the original film. While Lucy writer/director Luc Besson isn't directly mentioned as being involved, EuropaCorp is his production venture so it's reasonable to expect he will be involved in some capacity.
‘Deadpool’s Brianna Hildebrand Signs With APA
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool) has signed with APA for representation. Hildebrand is best known for starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in both 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2 for 20th and Marvel. In the beloved comic book films which collectively grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide, the actress plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead, a mutant with the ability to emit explosive bursts from her person. Hildebrand also starred alongside John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and others in the family comedy Playing with Fire, which Andy Fickman directed for Paramount. Additional credits on the film side include the indie features Tragedy Girls and First...
thedigitalfix.com
Captain Jack Sparrow is named after this famous actor
Fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies may not be able to picture another star besides Johnny Depp playing the leading swashbuckler of Captain Jack Sparrow, but it turns out that Depp wasn’t the first choice for Jack. In fact, the Disney character was named after the actor who screenwriter Stuart Beattie originally envisioned for the part – Hugh Jackman.
Collider
Ralph Macchio Teases MCU-Like ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ Universe
Fans worried that Cobra Kai’s explosive Season 5 finale might have been the end of The Karate Kid story will be glad to know an expansion in the molds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a real possibility. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio, the eternal Danny LaRusso, talked about the franchise’s future, teasing we are far from saying goodbye to Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid.
Comments / 0