Edible cookie dough recalled over possible ‘plastic film’
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — A “limited quantity” of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being voluntarily recalled over the possibility of soft plastic film, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). On Thursday, health officials said that the voluntary recall is isolated...
Don’t inhale nasal tanning spray, doctors warn
(WJW) — The long winter months are approaching and you may be already missing the sun-kissed days of summer — as well as the glowing complexion that comes along with them. There are many options for skin tanning and while we already know most come with risks, the latest tanning trend is one experts warn you should never try.
